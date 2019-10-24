A small corner of the internet is obsessed with ‘Long Furbies’ and the creations are both disturbing and hilarious

source Paul Curry

You remember Furbies, right? Well, now they’re back, except more EXTREME.

An entire community of people is dedicated to turning regular Furbies into snake-like creations.

There’s a Reddit community for those who want to try it themselves and people sell long Furbies on Etsy.

I mean, where even did this come from?

The Furby: A cute-weird mechanical furry toy popular in the late ’90s.

The Long Furby: A wonderful, mind-blowing new creation that combines the creepiness of a snake with the cuteness of a Furby.

You love to see it.

No one knows the exact genesis of the Long Furby, but it seems they’ve been around for a couple of years. There are fans and customizers on Tumblr, and over the last year, a community of Long Furby fans has congregated on Reddit, where there are now more than 6,000 people sharing their customized long Furbies and Furby journies with each other.

For example, this is Derek Allan Hamburger.

Here's a collage of Reginald enjoying Disneyworld.

And class, say hi to Nels (HI NELS!).

It may seem like a weird niche corner of the internet, but people are seriously making and selling these craven monstrosities.

There are several people on Etsy who have set up Long Furby shops, eager to make you the customized Long Furby of your dreams. Etsy seller SomersetSews can make you a Long Furby of your own, though she does warn that it can take up to six weeks to assemble (so start planning your Christmas Long Furby purchases now). Sadly, she notes, in creating a Long Furby, they're made "'non-functional' as the electronic components must be removed to make room for the support spine."

Here's one of her creations, a 6-foot-long Furby that makes me feel very, very uncomfortable.

caption You didn't know you wanted it, but trust me, you do. source Etsy

Other sellers offer creative variations on the theme. Here's a beautiful hairy long boi just waiting for you to take him home.

source Etsy

The below Long Furby was created by a Twitter user named Charlie. When reached for comment by Insider, he said: "yes, I made that abomination."

sweet my long furby is here pic.twitter.com/QnKGjo7g6u — Paul Curry (@cr3) October 8, 2019

Many long Furby owners have actually done the customization work themselves. The Reddit community is filled with helpful tutorials for how to make your own long Furby: Cut the fabric off the bottom of a Furby (keep the feet and tail to later sew to the end of your long friend), find similar fabric, and stuff. There are even entire conversations dedicated to the best type of "spine" to use so that the creation can stand or bend into different shapes.

Some customizers also give their Furbies hands, presumably so they can play guitar or do their taxes or whatever. Long Furbies are very versatile.

So yeah, maybe Steve Jobs is a genius, but so is whoever came up with this chimeric monster. I, for one, welcome our new Long Furby overlords.

Oh! And P.S.: if Long Furbies aren't your thing, you could always go the chonky Furby route.

