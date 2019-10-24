A small corner of the internet is obsessed with ‘Long Furbies’ and the creations are both disturbing and hilarious

By
Julie Gerstein
-

source
Paul Curry

  • You remember Furbies, right? Well, now they’re back, except more EXTREME.
  • An entire community of people is dedicated to turning regular Furbies into snake-like creations.
  • There’s a Reddit community for those who want to try it themselves and people sell long Furbies on Etsy.
  • I mean, where even did this come from?
  • I mean, where even did this come from?

The Furby: A cute-weird mechanical furry toy popular in the late ’90s.

The Long Furby: A wonderful, mind-blowing new creation that combines the creepiness of a snake with the cuteness of a Furby.

You love to see it.

No one knows the exact genesis of the Long Furby, but it seems they’ve been around for a couple of years. There are fans and customizers on Tumblr, and over the last year, a community of Long Furby fans has congregated on Reddit, where there are now more than 6,000 people sharing their customized long Furbies and Furby journies with each other.

For example, this is Derek Allan Hamburger.

Derek Allan Hamburger from r/LongFurbies

Many long Furby owners have actually done the customization work themselves. The Reddit community is filled with helpful tutorials for how to make your own long Furby: Cut the fabric off the bottom of a Furby (keep the feet and tail to later sew to the end of your long friend), find similar fabric, and stuff. There are even entire conversations dedicated to the best type of "spine" to use so that the creation can stand or bend into different shapes.

Some customizers also give their Furbies hands, presumably so they can play guitar or do their taxes or whatever. Long Furbies are very versatile.

Handsome Jerome is here to serenade you ¶ from r/LongFurbies