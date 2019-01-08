10 things you didn’t know about ‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo has starred as the “Long Island Medium” on TLC for 13 seasons.

She said she didn’t always know she was a medium and it took her quite some time to channel her gifts.

Her readings cost between $50 and $175 and she says she donates the proceeds from them to charity.

“Long Island Medium” has been airing on TLC since 2011 and in the 13 seasons, viewers have watched Theresa Caputo laugh and cry with dozens of individuals as she gives them spiritual readings. They’ve also watched how her readings and spiritual connections impact her family and those around her, with some episodes even including her giving readings in the middle of a grocery store.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo.

She didn’t always know she was a medium.

“I found out that I was a medium through going to a spiritual healer,” she said on her TLC show. “I was constantly having anxiety.”

She said she would experience random bouts of anxiety with which she didn’t know how to cope, adding that she later attended classes with a spiritual healer for five years before finally being able to accept her gift.

But she says she’s been sensing spirit since she was a child.

“I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was four years old,” she wrote on her website. “But it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven.”

She has written three books.

caption Her most recent book is “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again.” source Instagram/theresacaputo

Since her career took off, she has shared her message in the authoring of three books: “There’s More to Life than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight from the Other Side,” “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven,” and her most recent release, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again.”

You can see her live.

caption She travels to different cities around the US. source Instagram/theresacaputo

If you love her reality show, “Long Island Medium,” and can’t get enough of her readings or simply want to see what her live show is like, she is currently on tour. Her current tour is titled “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.”

Although some reporters who have gone to the show left not believing in Caputo’s abilities, many have noted that she’s “genuinely funny.” And even if they didn’t believe, they often said they still had quite an experience.

She was born and raised in Long Island.

caption She was born in Long Island. source Instagram/theresacaputo

According to her website, she was born and raised in Hicksville, New York.

She has two children.

caption Theresa and her son, Larry. source Instagram/TheresaCAputo

She has two children, Lawrence and Victoria. Her daughter is now a balayage specialist at a salon in Long Island.

She is very close with her parents.

caption Theresa Caputo with her mom, Veronica. source Instagram/theresacaputo

During filming, Theresa has said she’s very close with her parents, Veronica and Nicholas J. Brigandi and her brother Michael, per Heavy.

She is recovering from major knee surgery.

caption She had to get surgery. source Instagram/theresacaputo

While touring in June, Theresa tore her ACL. She told Bustle that she finished out the tour before returning home to undergo surgery and recover.

She said she donates the money she makes from readings to charity.

caption She said she donates 100% of her reading proceeds to charity. source Bennett Raglin/Getty

Caputo said she charges between $50 and $175 for readings depending on whether it’s for an individual or group. According to her website, all of the proceeds she makes from these readings are donated or directly given to the Long Island State Veterans Home via the Stony Brook Foundation and Meals on Wheels.

Her schedule is pretty booked.

If you’re interested in booking a reading with Theresa, unfortunately, you might need a lot of luck and patience. Her website says that she was already pre-booked for two years before the show started 13 seasons ago.

Now, she allows people to sign up through a contact form on her site, but she makes it clear that signing up doesn’t guarantee an appointment.

“The people featured on ‘Long Island Medium’ are selected from all of the lists,” her website reads. “Factors include location, availability, and who feels comfortable being on television are taken into consideration.”

