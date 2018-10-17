Longer lifespan for Singaporeans: Average life expectancy to rise to 85.4 years in 2040

The average life expectancy in Singapore will be 85.4 years in 2040, according to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Singapore Press Holdings

Singaporeans will be living for longer.

The average lifespan in Singapore is expected to rise to 85.4 years in 2040, according to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published on Wednesday (Oct 17).

In 2016, the average life expectancy was 83.3 years, giving Singaporeans the third longest lifespan in the world.

While the number of years has increased, the new study – which was based on 195 countries – still gives Singapore the same ranking.

IHME said in a statement: “Singapore’s ranking as third in the world illustrates the effectiveness of its current health systems at addressing key health drivers,” The Straits Times reported.

Spain came in first with an expected average lifespan of 85.8 years, followed by Japan with 85.7 years.

China could have a large leap in life expectancy and world ranking. China’s average life expectancy in 2016 was 76.3 years, giving it a world ranking of 68. Yet the latest IHME study suggests that recent health trends could see the country rising to a rank of 39th in 2040, with an average life expectancy rising to 81.9 years, an increase of 5.6 years.

As for the leading causes of death in Singapore, in 2016 the top 10 causes were: ischemic heart disease, lower respiratory infections, lung cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, colon and rectum cancer, suicide, chronic kidney disease, liver cancer and breast cancer.

For 2040, the study puts the leading causes as: lower respiratory infections, ischemic heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, lung cancer, chronic kidney disease, liver cancer, colon and rectum cancer, stroke, hypertensive heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.