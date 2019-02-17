Here’s the town in every US state with the longest average commute to work

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Census Bureau

It takes longer to get to work in some parts of the US than others.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the town in each state with the highest average travel time to work.

Some towns’ average commutes are approaching an hour.

The length of an average commute varies across the US.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about how long it typically takes employed respondents to travel to work.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least 1,000 workers over the age of 16, Business Insider made a map showing the town in each state with the longest average commute time.

Many of the towns, like Greenwood Lake, NY, are outer-ring suburbs or exurbs of large cities, meaning residents of those towns have to travel pretty far if they work in that central city.

Here’s a table showing each of the towns, along with their mean travel time to work: