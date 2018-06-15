17 movie sequels that took over 10 years to be released, including ‘Incredibles 2’

- source
- Disney/Pixar
“Incredibles 2” is finally in theaters after 14 years, and with a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of Friday morning, it seems to be worth the wait.
But the Pixar follow-up is far from the only sequel to take so long to be made. In fact, another long-awaited sequel is coming to theaters later this years with “Halloween,” which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis to the horror franchise.
Business Insider rounded up 17 sequels that took over 10 years to be released following the last film in its respective series. To be considered, it couldn’t be a reboot – as in, it had to be a sequel within a series of films that continues the story and/or features the same actors.
In the case of this year’s “Halloween,” it is a direct follow-up to the original 1978 film that ignores all other sequels, so we included it as such. In the case of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” we counted it as a sequel to “Return of the Jedi.”
We ranked the sequels below from least amount of time to longest amount of time to finally be released after their predecessors.
Below are 17 movie sequels that took over 10 years to be released:
“Toy Story 3”
- Pixar
Release date: June 18, 2010
Predecessor: “Toy Story 2” (1999)
Years between films: 11
“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”
- Warner Bros.
Release date: July 2, 2003
Predecessor: “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)
Years between films: 12
“Clerks II”
- The Weinstein Company
Release date: July 21, 2006
Predecessor: “Clerks” (1994)
Years between films: 12
“Live Free or Die Hard”
- 20th Century Fox
Release date: June 27, 2007
Predecessor: “Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995)
Years between films: 12
“Finding Dory”
- Pixar
Release date: June 17, 2016
Predecessor: “Finding Nemo” (2003)
Years between films: 13
“Jurassic World”
- Universal
Release date: June 12, 2015
Predecessor: “Jurassic Park 3” (2001)
Years between films: 14
“Incredibles 2”
- Disney/Pixar
Release date: June 15, 2018
Predecessor: “The Incredibles” (2004)
Years between films: 14
“Escape from L.A.”
- Paramount Pictures
Release date: August 9, 1996
Predecessor: “Escape from New York” (1981)
Years between films: 15
“The Godfather: Part III”
- Paramount Pictures
Release date: December 25, 1990
Predecessor: “The Godfather: Part 2” (1974)
Years between films: 16
“Rocky Balboa”
- MGM
Release date: December 20, 2006
Predecessor: “Rocky V” (1990)
Years between films: 16
“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
Release date: May 22, 2008
Predecessor: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)
Years between films: 19
“Rambo”
- The Weinstein Company
Release date: January 25, 2008
Predecessor: “Rambo III” (1988)
Years between films: 20
“Dumb & Dumber To”
- Universal
Release date: November 14, 2014
Predecessor: “Dumb & Dumber” (1994)
Years between films: 20
“TRON: Legacy”
- Disney
Release date: December 17, 2010
Predecessor: “TRON” (1982)
Years between films: 28
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
- Disney
Release date: December 18, 2015
Predecessor: “Return of the Jedi” (1983)
Years between films: 32
“Blade Runner 2049”
- Warner Bros.
Release date: October 6, 2017
Predecessor: “Blade Runner” (1982)
Years between films: 35
“Halloween”
- Universal
Release date: October 19, 2018
Predecessor: “Halloween” (1978)
Years between films: 40