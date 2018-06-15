17 movie sequels that took over 10 years to be released, including ‘Incredibles 2’

source Disney/Pixar

“Incredibles 2” is finally in theaters after 14 years, and with a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of Friday morning, it seems to be worth the wait.

But the Pixar follow-up is far from the only sequel to take so long to be made. In fact, another long-awaited sequel is coming to theaters later this years with “Halloween,” which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis to the horror franchise.

Business Insider rounded up 17 sequels that took over 10 years to be released following the last film in its respective series. To be considered, it couldn’t be a reboot – as in, it had to be a sequel within a series of films that continues the story and/or features the same actors.

In the case of this year’s “Halloween,” it is a direct follow-up to the original 1978 film that ignores all other sequels, so we included it as such. In the case of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” we counted it as a sequel to “Return of the Jedi.”

We ranked the sequels below from least amount of time to longest amount of time to finally be released after their predecessors.

Below are 17 movie sequels that took over 10 years to be released:

“Toy Story 3”

source Pixar

Release date: June 18, 2010

Predecessor: “Toy Story 2” (1999)

Years between films: 11

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

source Warner Bros.

Release date: July 2, 2003

Predecessor: “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

Years between films: 12

“Clerks II”

source The Weinstein Company

Release date: July 21, 2006

Predecessor: “Clerks” (1994)

Years between films: 12

“Live Free or Die Hard”

source 20th Century Fox

Release date: June 27, 2007

Predecessor: “Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995)

Years between films: 12

“Finding Dory”

source Pixar

Release date: June 17, 2016

Predecessor: “Finding Nemo” (2003)

Years between films: 13

“Jurassic World”

source Universal

Release date: June 12, 2015

Predecessor: “Jurassic Park 3” (2001)

Years between films: 14

“Incredibles 2”

source Disney/Pixar

Release date: June 15, 2018

Predecessor: “The Incredibles” (2004)

Years between films: 14

“Escape from L.A.”

source Paramount Pictures

Release date: August 9, 1996

Predecessor: “Escape from New York” (1981)

Years between films: 15

“The Godfather: Part III”

source Paramount Pictures

Release date: December 25, 1990

Predecessor: “The Godfather: Part 2” (1974)

Years between films: 16

“Rocky Balboa”

source MGM

Release date: December 20, 2006

Predecessor: “Rocky V” (1990)

Years between films: 16

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

source Paramount via YouTube screengrab

Release date: May 22, 2008

Predecessor: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

Years between films: 19

“Rambo”

source The Weinstein Company

Release date: January 25, 2008

Predecessor: “Rambo III” (1988)

Years between films: 20

“Dumb & Dumber To”

source Universal

Release date: November 14, 2014

Predecessor: “Dumb & Dumber” (1994)

Years between films: 20

“TRON: Legacy”

source Disney

Release date: December 17, 2010

Predecessor: “TRON” (1982)

Years between films: 28

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

source Disney

Release date: December 18, 2015

Predecessor: “Return of the Jedi” (1983)

Years between films: 32

“Blade Runner 2049”

source Warner Bros.

Release date: October 6, 2017

Predecessor: “Blade Runner” (1982)

Years between films: 35

“Halloween”

source Universal

Release date: October 19, 2018

Predecessor: “Halloween” (1978)

Years between films: 40