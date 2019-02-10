Truck drivers wait an average of 2.5 hours at warehouses unpaid — here are the 10 cities where truckers wait the longest

Truckers lose $1.3 billion in wages annually waiting at warehouses for loads.

On average in 2018, truck drivers waited at a shipping dock for 2.5 hours per job, according to data from FreightWaves SONAR.

It points to inefficiencies in the trucking industry, FreightWaves chief insight officer Dean Croke.

As a long-haul truck driver in Australia, FreightWaves chief insight officer Dean Croke spent most Sundays waiting for six to seven hours for grocery loads.

“You hear people bellyaching about the driver shortage,” Croke told Business Insider, but he said those same industry leaders aren’t looking at a key inefficiency in the trucking industry – the hours per week that truck drivers spend waiting for loads.

One way to look at detention times is to parse out the locations in which truckers are waiting the longest. On average in 2018, truckers waited at shipping docks for 2.5 hours per job, according to FreightWaves SONAR data from its 135 markets. That average wait was as high as 5.5 hours in Fresno, California.

According to a survey, administered by the freight marketplace DAT Solutions, of drivers from 257 trucking companies, only 3% of truckers said they receive detention pay for at least 90% of their claims to the shippers.

Here are the cities with the 10 worst detention times, according to FreightWaves:

10. Laredo, Texas — an average of 212 minutes

9. Fort Wayne, Indiana — an average of 223 minutes

8. Little Rock, Arkansas — an average of 230 minutes

7. Duluth, Minnesota — an average of 231 minutes

6. Shreveport, Louisiana — an average of 237 minutes

5. El Paso, Texas — an average of 253 minutes

4. South Bend, Indiana — an average of 267 minutes

3. Rochester, New York — an average of 279 minutes

2. Erie, Pennsylvania — an average of 323 minutes

1. Fresno, California — an average of 331 minutes