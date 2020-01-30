Border authorities say they discovered the longest-ever smuggling tunnel at the US-Mexico border, complete with an elevator, air ventilation, and a drainage system

caption Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest-ever drug-smuggling tunnel at the US-Mexico border, stretching more than 4,000 feet. source Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection

Authorities exposed the longest-ever illicit tunnel at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday, revealing a sprawling and sophisticated drug-smuggling operation.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement that the tunnel stretches 4,309 feet between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California.

The tunnel features a complex rail/cart system, air ventilation, electricity and drainage technology, and even an elevator, according to authorities.

Mexican authorities first discovered the tunnel’s entrance in late August 2019, CBP said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Border authorities announced Wednesday they had discovered the longest-ever smuggling tunnel at the US-Mexico border, running a whopping 4,309 feet between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California.

The Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement that Mexican authorities were the first to discover the tunnel’s entrance in Tijuana in late August 2019.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests or drug seizures in connection to the tunnel, the statement said.

Photos and videos published by CBP revealed a sophisticated operation inside the tunnel, including a rail/cart system, air ventilation, and electricity and drainage technology. Officials said the tunnel even had an elevator at the entrance.

Authorities said the entrance was concealed inside a “small industrial building,” and extended north before bending slightly west.

The tunnel is more than 1,000 feet longer than the second-longest border tunnel, which was exposed in 2014 and extended 2,966 feet, according to CBP.

The agency said the tunnel’s discovery was the result of a multi-year investigation involving a number of government agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Border Patrol, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations arm.

“I am thrilled that this high-level narco-tunnel has been discovered and will be rendered unusable for cross-border smuggling,” deputy chief patrol agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement.