These are the longest-lasting car brands for 2020

caption Ford Raptor. source Ford

Automotive search engine iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 15.8 million car sales in 2019 to identify which brands build the longest-lasting cars.

The company found that models from Toyota, Honda, and GMC were the most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles.

German luxury cars from Porsche, Audi, and BMW were some of the least likely to be sold with 200,000 miles on the odometer, according to iSeeCars.com.

Shoppers looking for a reliable, durable, and long-lasting vehicle may want to prioritize SUVs and pickups from five key brands, according to a study from the automotive search engine and research outfit iSeeCars.com.

The company looked at more than 15.8 million used-car transactions from 2019 to identify the makes and models that are most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles. It found that on average, only 1% of used cars sold last year had at least 200,000 miles on the clock, but some brands and models proved longer lasting than the rest.

It should be noted that mileage alone is not the only metric by which you can measure reliability. Additionally, there are plenty of vehicles on the road that are reliable but may never reach 200,000 miles simply because they aren’t driven enough.

According to iSeeCars.com’s research, five brands – Ford, GMC, and Honda among them – build cars that are more likely to chug along for at least 200,000 miles than the average vehicle. The longest-lasting models are primarily SUVs and pickups, but some sedans and minivans were in the mix as well.

See the full list of the longest-lasting car brands below:

18. Porsche

caption Porsche 911 4S. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The study found that 0.1% of Porsche models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

17. Audi

caption Audi S4. source Audi.

The study found that 0.1% of Audi models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

16. Kia

caption Kia Soul. source Kia

The study found that 0.2% of Kia models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

15. Volkswagen

caption Volkswagen Jetta source Volkswagen

The study found that 0.3% of Volkswagen models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

14. Hyundai

caption Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

The study found that 0.3% of Hyundai models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

13. Lexus

caption Lexus UX. source Lexus

The study found that 0.3% of Lexus models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

12. BMW

caption BMW M3. source BMW

The study found that 0.3% of BMW models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

11. Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. source Mercedes-Benz

The study found that 0.3% of Mercedes-Benz models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

10. Nissan

caption Nissan Altima. source Nissan

The study found that 0.4% of Nissan models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

9. Dodge

caption Dodge Charger. source FCA North America

The study found that 0.5% of Dodge models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

8. Jeep

caption Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. source FCA

The study found that 0.6% of Jeep models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

7. Subaru

caption Subaru Crosstrek Limited. source Subaru

The study found that 0.6% of Subaru models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

6. Lincoln

caption Lincoln Navigator. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 0.7% of Lincoln Navigator models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

5. Ford

caption Ford Mustang. source Ford

The study found that 1.1% of Ford models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

4. Chevrolet

caption Chevy Silverado. source GM

The study found that 1.4% of Chevrolet models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

3. GMC

caption GMC Sierra Denali. source GM

The study found that 1.4% of GMC models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

2. Honda

caption Honda Accord. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 1.6% of Honda models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

1. Toyota

caption Toyota Land Cruiser. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 1.8% of Toyota models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.