The official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ run time is 3 hours, 2 minutes. Here are 15 more movies that are over 3 hours long.

caption “Avengers: Endgame” is set to be the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel Studios

The epic conclusion to the “Avengers” saga, “Avengers: Endgame,” is officially over three hours long.

This makes it the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by 22 minutes – “Infinity War” came in at two hours, 40 minutes.

But “Endgame” isn’t the only movie that runs for more than three hours. Here are 15 other movies that’ll have you in your seat for at least 180 minutes.

The runtime for “Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination of 11 years of Marvel movies, is three hours and two minutes long. It makes sense – there are a lot of loose ends that this movie needs to tie up (does The Snappening ring any bells?).

The reaction to the lengthy runtime ranged from overjoyed to begging for an intermission. But this isn’t an unprecedented move: there have been many movies throughout cinematic history that have clocked in at three hours or more.

If you ever have a spare afternoon, here are 15 films that will eat up a significant chunk of your day.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: 3 hours

caption “The Wolf of Wall Street.” source Paramount Pictures

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort and his escapades as the leader of a stock brokerage firm that ended up breaking federal laws. The movie was well-received by both critics and audiences.

“‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is a magnificent black comedy: fast, funny, and remarkably filthy,” wrote The Atlantic.

‘Dances with Wolves’: 3 hours, 1 minute

caption “Dances with Wolves.” source Orion Pictures

Kevin Costner both starred in and directed “Dances with Wolves,” which follows a Civil War-era lieutenant in the US Army who is positioned in a remote outpost on the western frontier. He eventually becomes part of a Native American tribe.

His directorial debut was applauded. Newsweek wrote that, “Costner directs with the confidence of a Hollywood veteran well aware that entertainment comes before earnestness.”

‘The Deer Hunter’: 3 hours, 3 minutes

caption “The Deer Hunter.” source Universal Pictures

“The Deer Hunter” combined the star power of Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Christopher Walken in a movie about the effects that the Vietnam War had on residents of their small Pennsylvania town.

The Hollywood Reporter called it “the great American film of 1978.”

‘Pearl Harbor’: 3 hours, 3 minutes

caption “Pearl Harbor.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Notorious flop “Pearl Harbor” only garnered a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes – probably for its less-than-stellar performances.

“For all the 118 actors listed, the movie offers almost no sense of authentic humanity,” wrote the Associated Press.

‘The Green Mile’: 3 hours, 9 minutes

caption “The Green Mile.” source Warner Bros.

“The Green Mile,” based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, is about a death row inmate who appears to have supernatural healing powers.

The Montreal Film Journal called it “a wonderful picture with a deeply human core.”

‘Cleopatra’: 3 hours, 12 minutes

caption “Cleopatra.” source 20th Century Fox

Real-life lovers Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton teamed up to play historical power couple Cleopatra and Mark Anthony in “Cleopatra.”

Rotten Tomatoes said it best: “This colossal and opulent $60 million spectacular was epic in every sense of the word – an epic investment, an epic in the annals of Hollywood gossip, and, ultimately, an epic flop.”

‘The Right Stuff’: 3 hours, 13 minutes

caption “The Right Stuff.” source Warner Bros.

“The Right Stuff” is based on the true story of Chuck Yeager and his fellow test pilots who were chosen for Project Mercury: the first manned spaceflight.

“Rarely has a film made a historic accomplishment seem so vivid and personal … It makes you wonder, quite suddenly, why there aren’t more movies like this,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Titanic’: 3 hours, 14 minutes

caption “Titanic.” source Paramount Pictures

The tragic love story of Jack and Kate, two passengers on the doomed RMS Titanic, was forever immortalized in this tearjerker.

Vox reviewer Alyssa Wilkinson watched the film for the first time ever in 2017, and unsurprisingly the movie is still effective. She wrote that it, “swept me off my feet almost from the get-go, a grand epic romance-disaster that reminded me, in the middle of my overstuffed-with-movies life, of what we mean when we talk about the power of cinema.”

‘Schindler’s List’: 3 hours, 15 minutes

caption “Schindler’s List.” source Universal

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning drama is about the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German man who defied the Nazis and saved more than 1,000 Jews by employing them at his factory.

“With seemingly effortless grace and skill, ‘Schindler’s List’ balances fear and exaltation, humor and horror, love and death,” wrote The Chicago Tribune.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’: 3 hours, 21 minutes

caption “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” source New Line Cinema

The final movie of “The Lord of the Rings” saga concluded with the entire Fellowship of the Ring working together to save Middle Earth from the evil all-seeing eye of Sauron.

Though its runtime tired some people out – “Yes, the running time is long, and yes, those many endings in a slow, dreamy coda left me feeling spent – better spent than I can ever remember,” wrote The Wall Street Journal – it became the first and only “Lord of the Rings” movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

‘The Godfather Part II’: 3 hours, 22 minutes

caption “The Godfather Part II.” source Paramount Pictures

This follow-up to “The Godfather” combined the origin story of mob boss Don Vito Corleone with the rise of his son, Michael in the rare sequel that’s just as good as, if not better than, the original.

“One of the most ambitious and brilliantly executed American films, a landmark work from one of Hollywood’s top cinema eras,” wrote The Chicago Tribune.

‘Malcolm X’: 3 hours, 22 minutes

caption “Malcolm X.” source Warner Bros.

Denzel Washington starred as the titular Malcolm X, one of the most famous and divisive leaders in black history.

Newsweek wrote that “[Spike] Lee and company have performed a powerful service: they have brought Malcolm X very much to life again, both as man and myth.”

‘Lawrence of Arabia’: 3 hours, 36 minutes

caption “Lawrence of Arabia.” source Columbia

“Lawrence of Arabia,” based on the life of British solider T.E. Lawrence in WWI-era Middle East, is separated into two parts and even has an intermission.

“‘Epic’ is an over-used word in cinema, but David Lean’s 1962, near four-hour journey with T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) into the Arabian desert is surely the gold standard for films grand in scale, design and delivery,” wrote Time Out on the film’s 50th anniversary.

‘Ben-Hur’: 3 hours, 32 minutes

caption “Ben-Hur.” source MGM

Charlton Heston, one of the most legendary actors of our time, starred as the titular Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is sold into slavery, and must journey back home to Jerusalem, all the while meeting historical figures like Pontius Pilate and Jesus Christ himself.

The Telegraph wrote that “the story of how a man takes on the tyranny of the Romans, with all sorts of horrible consequences to himself and his family, is powerful and gripping.”

‘Gone with the Wind’: 3 hours, 58 minutes

caption “Gone with the Wind.” source Loews Cineplex Entertainment

This nearly-four-hour sprawling story is about Scarlett O’Hara, a Civil War-era woman who lives on a Georgia plantation and deals with love, loss, and eventually is determined to start her life anew.

While it has been criticised for its dubious portrayal of the Civil War and slavery, Time Out wrote “no one watches ‘Gone with the Wind’ for historical accuracy. What keeps us coming back is four-hours of epic romance in gorgeous Technicolor.”