20 of the most surprisingly wordy city and town names in America

The US is filled with interesting and sometimes lengthy village, town, and city names.

Mooselookmeguntic, Maine, and Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, are tied for having the longest town names without spaces or hyphens.

Thanks to the INSIDER Data team, we’ve compiled a list of the longest names of villages, towns, and cities in the US.

America’s towns and cities all have their own unique personalities, and their names can be pretty interesting, too.

The INSIDER Data team used statistics from the US Census Bureau to determine the most lengthy location names in the US. From a town in Maine called Mooselookmeguntic to a Virginia community named King and Queen Court House, some names can be quite the mouthful.

30 letters: Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, California

caption Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos is near Fresno, California. source Shutterstock

Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos has 30 letters, making it the longest name of places with spaces and hyphens, according to INSIDER Data.

30 letters: Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, California

caption Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente is in Sonoma County, California. source Shutterstock

This California census-designated place also has 30 letters. The area is known for its geothermal mineral hot springs, according to the Sonoma County, California, website.

29 letters: Encantada-Ranchito-El Calaboz, Texas

With 29 letters, Encantada-Ranchito-El Calaboz has the longest name of census-designated places in Texas. The area is close to beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

28 letters: Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Florida

caption Fort Myers, Florida, which is close to Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores is a census-designated place close to Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida.

27 letters: Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan

The Village of Grosse Pointe Shores in Michigan has breathtaking views of Lake St. Clair, a freshwater lake between Michigan and Canada.

26 letters: Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Florida

caption Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace is outside Jacksonville. source Shutterstock / Sean Pavone

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace is a census-designated place in Florida. The area is close to the St. Johns River and the city of Jacksonville.

25 letters: Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Washington

caption Clarkston Heights-Vineland is close to the Snake River. source Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Clarkston Heights-Vineland is a census-designated place in Washington that sits on the Snake River and the state’s border with Idaho.

24 letters: Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Maryland

caption Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Maryland, is surrounded by forests and parks. source Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images

Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, a census-designated place in Maryland, is close to some of the state’s most beautiful nature spots, such as South Mountain State Park.

23 letters: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico

caption Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is a village outside Albuquerque. source curtis/Shutterstock

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is a village outside the city of Albuquerque, according to New Mexico’s state website. It has 23 letters.

23 letters: Helena Valley West Central, Montana

caption A vintage postcard from Montana. source Found Image Press/Corbis via Getty Images

Helena Valley West Central is a census-designated place in Montana outside of the state capital, Helena, which was a gold rush destination in the 19th century, according to the History Channel.

21 letters: Fontana-on-Geneva Lake in Wisconsin

caption Fontana-on-Geneva Lake in Wisconsin. source anonymous/Shutterstock

Fontana-on-Geneva Lake is a village in Wisconsin that, per its name, has beautiful waterfront views of Geneva Lake.

22 letters: King and Queen Court House, Virginia

caption The Virginia state flag next to the American flag. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The name of this Virginia community is not to be confused with an actual courthouse. King and Queen Court House is located in King and Queen County in Virginia, which is the home of Louisiana Territory explorer William Clark and is a landmark of Revolutionary War and Civil War history, according to the Virginia newspaper Tidewater Review.

20 letters: Washington Court House, Ohio

caption Washington Court House is near Cincinnati, Ohio (pictured above). source EQRoy / Shutterstock

With 20 letters and three separate words, it’s hard to believe Washington Court House is just the namesake of one place. The city is outside Cincinnati in southern Ohio.

19 letters: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

caption Greenbrier Resort is in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

White Sulphur Springs, which has 19 letters in its name, is a town in the Allegheny Mountains home to a quaint downtown area and the historic Greenbrier Resort, which has been an iconic destination since 1778, according to TripAdvisor.

18 letters: Graymoor-Devondale, Kentucky

caption Louisville is the closest metropolitan area to Graymoor-Devondale. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The city was formed in 1986, when the cities of Graymoor and Devondale were combined, according to the Graymoor-Devondale website. Louisville is the closest metropolitan area to Graymoor-Devondale.

18 letters: Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia

Chattahoochee Hills is a rural city outside of Atlanta, according to the Georgia state website.

17 letters: Pottawattamie Park, Indiana

With 17 letters, Pottawattamie Park may have a long name, but its population is small. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the town had an estimated 235 residents in 2016.

17 letters: Helena-West Helena, Arkansas

caption Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, is a city on the Mississippi River. source Luke ferguson/Shutterstock

Helena-West Helena is a city close to Arkansas’ border with Mississippi. According to the Phillips County website, Helena-West Helena is the largest city in the county. The nearby town of Helena has historical roots that date back to the Civil War, according to Phillips County.

17 letters: Mooselookmeguntic, Maine

caption Sunset over a lighthouse in Maine. source Mike Ver Sprill/Shutterstock

Mooselookmeguntic has 17 letters and five syllables, making it the longest town or city name (without hyphens or spaces) in the US.

17 letters: Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania

With 17 letters, Kleinfeltersville is tied with Mooselookmeguntic, Maine, for being the longest one-word, unhyphenated census-designated place name in the US.