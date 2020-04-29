13 TV shows on Netflix with the most episodes you can watch right now

caption “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “The Walking Dead” are three of the longest shows on Netflix. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution/Disney-ABC Domestic Television/AMC Networks/Entertainment One/20th Television

Having a long-running TV show with multiple seasons packed with tons of episodes to watch will fill your time and keep you going much longer than shorter shows that can be completed quickly.

Netflix has numeral TV shows with hundreds of episodes, including “Criminal Minds” with 324 and “Gilmore Girls” with 153.

“The Walking Dead” has 131 episodes on Netflix, while “The Office” has 201.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has 342 episodes across 15 seasons, the longest show on Netflix.

Here are the 13 best TV shows with the most episodes available to watch on Netflix right now (listed in ascending order of quantity).

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘The Walking Dead’ has 9 seasons and 131 episodes on Netflix

caption “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Steven Yeun, and more. source AMC Networks/Entertainment One/20th Television

Netflix has nine seasons of “The Walking Dead,” with the 10th currently airing, although the series finale is postponed due to the coronavirus. Until then, you can keep yourself entertained with the first nine seasons of the show to make sure you’re all caught up.

There are 143 episodes and 6 seasons of ‘The Blacklist’

caption James Spader stars in “The Blacklist.”

James Spader features in another show on this list, “The Office,” but it’s this show that he stars in as Raymond “Red” Reddington.

He is his usual magnetic self here, and was Golden Globe-nominated for his performance as a former US Navy officer turned criminal who gives himself up to the FBI along with a list of dangerous criminals worldwide in exchange for immunity. This will twisty series will grip you for all of its 143 episodes.

‘New Girl’ has 146 episodes over 7 seasons

caption “New Girl” stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, and Max Greenfield. source 20th Century

Zooey Deschanel stars in this classic sit-com, which once had a crossover with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” while Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield are scene-stealingly good in it, too. If you’re looking for something light, breezy, and funny, this is it.

There are 7 seasons and 153 episodes of “Gilmore Girls”

caption ‘Gilmore Girls’ stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy. source Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

“Gilmore Girls” is a classic, and is one of the shows that fans will watch and rewatch for years to come. It also stars some of the industry’s best actresses including the now Oscar-nominated Melissa McCarthy.

‘Once Upon a Time’ has 155 episodes over 7 seasons.

caption “Once Upon a Time” stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, and more. source Disney–ABC Domestic Television

“Once Upon a Time” is a very high-concept show that Disney fans and fairytale fans will love. It’s endlessly entertaining to watch some of fiction’s most famous characters come together in this innovative show from Captain Hook to Snow White to Rumplestiltskin and plenty of others.

There are 7 seasons and 156 episodes of ‘The West Wing’

caption “The West Wing” stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, and more. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” is, by all accounts, a stone-cold television classic. There’s a reason it’s studied in schools and universities: in “The West Wing,” Sorkin created a game-changing icon of TV and cemented himself as the master of dialogue with endless one-liners and monologues from its ensemble cast.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ has 171 episodes over 8 seasons

caption “The Vampire Diaries” stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

“The Vampire Diaries” first aired in 2010, two years after “Twilight” had triggered a crazed fever for vampire-romance stories – and “The Vampire Diaries” capitalized on that. Seven years, eight seasons, and 171 episodes later, it still has a huge fan base.

There are 200 episodes of ‘That ’70s Show’ across 8 seasons

caption “That ’70s Show” stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. source Carsey-Werner Distribution

“That ’70s Show” gave some of today’s stars their big break, with Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher all receiving huge career boosts from it.

Airing between 1998 and 2006, this 1970s-set show is one of the easiest to watch on this list, and possesses the sort of camaraderie that made “Friends” so popular.

‘The Office’ has 201 episodes across 9 seasons

caption “The Office” stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

While there will always be a debate over whether the UK or US version of “The Office” is better, the US version is definitely longer.

While its original, UK counterpart only ran for two seasons, the US version ran for a solid nine. While Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and John Krasinski are the obvious standouts, the entire cast makes the show as timeless and rewatchable as it is – packed full of meme-worthy jokes and genuinely iconic moments.

There are 11 seasons and 275 episodes of ‘Cheers’

caption “Cheers” stars Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long, and more. source Paramount Domestic Television/CBS Paramount Domestic Television/CBS Television Distribution

“Cheers” is nostalgic TV at its best – a throwback to a simpler time of TV, and a show that worked so well it ran for almost 300 episodes (275 to be exact). It also stars some of today’s most beloved actors, including “The Good Place’s” Ted Danson, Oscar-nominee Woody Harrelson, and Pixar’s good luck charm John Ratzenberger.

‘Supernatural’ has 318 episodes across 14 seasons

caption “Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Katie Cassidy. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The success of “Supernatural” was so mammoth that not only did it run for a staggering 14 seasons and 318 episodes, but it was the sort of show that spawned numeral pieces of fan-fiction and dedicated Tumblr pages.

The series follows two brothers (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) hunting down all manners of supernatural beings.

There are 12 seasons of ‘Criminal Minds,’ with a total of 324 episodes

caption “Criminal Minds” stars Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, and Matthew Gray Gubler. source CBS Television Distribution/Disney Media Distribution

Like “CSI” or “Law & Order,” “Criminal Minds” is the sort of crime show that seems to have always been around and could go on forever.

Sadly, “Criminal Minds” wrapped up for good with the conclusion of its 15th season in February. But it’s also the sort of show you can dive into anywhere, anytime, and always be gripped. And with 324 episodes, you’ll not run out of new episodes for a long time.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has 15 seasons and 342 episodes

caption “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Patrick Dempsey. source Disney-ABC Domestic Television

The longest series on this list, and still going, “Grey’s Anatomy” is famously one of the longest-running shows ever.

As well as starring several excellent actors and actresses, including Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey, Shonda Rhimes’ “Grey’s” is an achievement within itself. It’s managed to keep going for 16 seasons (Netflix has 15 of those with the 16th to be added), with a 17th coming up, without its quality dropping or fan base waning. Long live “Grey’s Anatomy.”