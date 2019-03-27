Lonzo Ball has severed ties with his family’s controversial Big Baller Brand, and a friend of LaVar Ball is at the center of the rift

Lonzo Ball’s relationship with Big Baller Brand appears to be ending, with the Los Angeles Lakers guard scrubbing any mention of the brand from his social-media accounts and covering up his tattoo of the brand logo.

Ball’s erasure of the company comes after ESPN reported that the Big Baller Brand cofounder Alan Foster could not account for $1.5 million that was missing.

The future of the company is uncertain, but Ball may already have his next sponsor lined up.

Lonzo Ball’s relationship with the Big Baller Brand appears to have come to an end.

On Tuesday, the tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco posted a picture that showed Ball covering up the Big Baller Brand logo on his arm with a pair of dice.

“Covered up ‘BBB’ Tattoo Today,” Carrasco wrote in the caption. “Roll with the Winners ???? @Zo.”

The move is just the latest in a series of decisions Ball has made to distance himself from the “BBB” brand since a report by Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN regarding the brand’s cofounder Alan Foster.

Ball told ESPN that he believed Foster “used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself” and that as a result he “decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately.”

Foster owns 16.3% of Big Baller Brand, but it looks as though the severing of ties extends to the brand that Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, made famous.

According to the ESPN report, concerns about Foster arose after Lonzo Ball’s financial adviser could not account for $1.5 million while preparing Ball’s taxes.

Foster was an important part of the creation of Big Baller Brand, with LaVar Ball crediting him with the idea to create the lifestyle company centered on his sons rather than steer Lonzo Ball toward a traditional contract with the likes of Nike or Adidas.

Read more: How the LaVar Ball family went from backyard training to potentially the next basketball family dynasty

Now, it appears Lonzo Ball is out of the picture. In addition to covering up his tattoo, he has scrubbed his social-media accounts of any references to the brand.

It is unclear what will become of Big Baller Brand as an entity, as Lonzo Ball still owns 51% of the company.

He has already dropped hints on Instagram that his next deal will be with Nike.

In 2017, it was reported that multiple shoe brands were prepared to offer Ball a $10 million deal, only for LaVar Ball to turn them down with the goal of pursuing Big Baller Brand.

Now that BBB appears to be behind Lonzo Ball, he appears free to pursue those offers once again.

