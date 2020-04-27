Business Insider Singapore

NBA legend Michael Jordan owns several multimillion-dollar homes across the US. Take a look inside his impressive real estate portfolio and see which ones are for sale.

Joey Hadden, Business Insider US

Michael Jordan owns four multimillion-dollar homes across the US in Utah, Illinois, and North Carolina.

Michael Jordan owns properties in three states.

In Illinois, Jordan has a property in the Highland Park suburb of Chicago. The home itself is about 32,000 square feet, but with outdoor spaces that include a pool and a tennis court, the entire property covers a whopping 56,000 square feet, according to Zillow.

Jordan’s estate is just north of Chicago.

The house is currently selling for about $15 million. It has 9 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. The property has been on the market since 2012.

Jordan’s estate is in Highland Park, Illinois.

Luxury brokers told Business Insider that the property may not be selling because it’s highly customized with details of personal value to Jordan. It’s also almost 30 times the median home price in Highland Park in 2019.

An aerial view of Jordan’s Chicago estate.

The home has the number 23 on the entry gate as a nod to Jordan’s jersey number when he played with the Chicago Bulls in the early 1990s.

Jordan’s estate is customized.

Jordan had the house custom built from scratch to suit his taste. Outside, there’s an infinity pool …

The infinity pool at Jordan’s Chicago home.

… a tennis court …

The tennis court at Jordan’s Chicago home.

… and a putting green with Jordan Brand flag sticks.

The putting green at Jordan’s Chicago home.

Inside, the house has several sitting rooms, which are typically smaller and cozier than living rooms …

A sitting room in Jordan’s Chicago home.

… and, of course, a basketball court that is complete with a Jumpman logo at center court that includes Jordan’s children’s names. The “Jumpman” is Nike’s logo for Air Jordan shoes that is a silhouette of the player himself.

The basketball court in Jordan’s Chicago home.

There’s also a cigar room, complete with card tables and intricate details, from the railings to the ceiling.

The cigar room in Jordan’s Chicago home.

While some of Jordan’s customizations are entire rooms, some are just details like this set of doors that came from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago.

The doors to a game room in Jordan’s Chicago home.

“It’s clearly his home,” Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group told Business Insider. “There’s a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own.”

Jordan’s Chicago house.

Jordan has another smaller property for sale in Park City, Utah. The 10,000-square-foot home has been on the market since 2019 for $7.5 million. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The perfect après-ski hideaway. 7495 Purple Sage | Offered at $7,500,000 | 5 beds, 8 baths | Listed by @jake_doliney, @charlieparkcity and @parkcityrealtor. Link in bio for all the details.

Jordan has a lakefront home in Cornelius, North Carolina that he bought for $2.8 million in 2013. The house has six bedrooms and is on the Penninsula golf course, a luxury country club.

Lake Norman at Jetton Park in Cornelius, North Carolina. Jordan’s property is not pictured.

It’s 22 miles from where the Charlotte Hornets play. Jordan bought the NBA team in 2010.

Jordan poses for a photo during a news conference to announce Charlotte as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game.

Jordan has another North Carolina property in Charlotte. It’s the entire 7th floor of the luxurious Trust Condos at about 7,000 square-feet.

The Trust Condos in Charlotte, North Carolina.

