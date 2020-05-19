Business Insider Singapore

New Zealand’s most expensive home ever, a 2-floor penthouse that rises above the clouds and comes with a butler’s kitchen, just hit the market. Here’s a look inside.

Melissa Wiley, Business Insider US
Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse in Auckland, New Zealand.
Stab Studio

  • The Pacifica Super Penthouse, located on the top two floors of New Zealand’s tallest residential building, is on the market for $24 million, Bloomberg first reported.
  • If bought for its asking price, the penthouse will be most expensive single-family home sale ever recorded in New Zealand, beating a seven-bedroom home that sold in 2013 for $23.6 million, according to Bloomberg.
  • Buyers have the option to design the penthouse themselves or leave the interior design to the tower’s developers.
  • Jason Gaddes and Scarlett Wood of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
  • Take a look inside the Pacifica Super Penthouse, which rises above the clouds, looks out over Auckland’s harbor, and comes with a separate butler’s kitchen.
The Pacifica Super Penthouse, located on the top two floors of New Zealand’s tallest residential building, is on the market for $24 million.

Stab Studio

Source: Bloomberg

The Pacifica tower is on track to open later this year in downtown Auckland. It’ll have 295 apartments.

Stab Studio

Source: The Pacifica, The Pacifica

Occupying the 53rd and 54th floors, the Super Penthouse boasts sweeping views of Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour, and if sold at asking price, will be the most expensive home sale in New Zealand’s history.

Stab Studio

Source: Bloomberg, Sotheby’s International Realty

The buyer can opt to design the penthouse themselves and purchase it at a slightly lower price, or have the developer follow through with its proposed layout.

Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse patio.
Stab Studio

Source: Bloomberg

Current plans for the 53rd floor propose an open-concept living area …

Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse.
Stab Studio

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… a conservatory …

Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse conservatory.
Stab Studio

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… as well as a luxury kitchen and dining area, complete with a butler’s kitchen, wine cellar, and tasting room.

Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse kitchen area.
Stab Studio

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Plans for the 54th floor include a spa and sauna, five guest bedrooms, and a master bedroom with views for days.

Rendering of The Pacifica Super Penthouse master bedroom.
Stab Studio

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Foreign buyers interested in the penthouse are exempt from having to obtain approval by the Overseas Investment Office, the developer’s New Zealand manager Elizabeth Scott told Bloomberg. Scott also said that 85% of the building’s apartments have already been sold.

Stab Studio

Source: Bloomberg

