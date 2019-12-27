Take a look inside this tiny home on a boat named ‘Heidi-Ho’

- source

- Heidi-Ho is a 30-foot-long houseboat.
- The tiny home that floats includes a kitchen, bathroom, and living and dining area that converts into a bedroom.
- The boat deck can be reduced by three feet to be transported on the road.
There have been plenty of tiny homes on wheels, but F&S Houseboats has created a custom tiny home that floats.
Meet Heidi-Ho, a 30-foot-long houseboat that can sleep three people. The boat deck is 11.5 feet wide but can be reduced down to 8.5 feet. The reduced width, along with the removal of the cabin, allows Heidi-Ho to be converted into a road trailer.
The entrance of the home is by the kitchen area – which has a stove, fridge, and sink – near the indoor bathroom. Next to it is the dining and living area which converts into the bedroom.
The tiny home was commissioned March 2019. Heidi-Ho is currently located in Lake Mohave in Bullhead City, Arizona, and is now on the market for $64,000 with a three-year extended warranty.
Keep scrolling to see inside Heidi-Ho:
The tiny home sleeps three.


The on-board sleeping accommodations include a full bed and a bunk.


The bench seats in the living area can be converted into a bed.


The kitchen has a three-burner range, an oven, and a refrigerator.


The refrigerator is 2.7 cubic-feet.


The bathroom includes a closet …


… and a toilet, which can compost.


The shower is outdoors on the deck.


The lights on the tiny home are LED.


The interior is adorned in cedar wood.


It contrasts with the rubber flooring that helps with grip.


There’s also a furnace for cold days.


For onboard entertainment, there is a wire and brace for a television …


… as well as a stereo system with four ceiling speakers.


There’s ample storage, including in the cabin and under-deck chairs.


The houseboat also comes with lounge chairs for relaxing outside.


Safety essentials — such as a swim ladder, anchor, and life jackets — are included.


There is 175-watt solar panel …


… which is accompanied by two deep-cycle batteries. Deep-cycle batteries provide more sustained power over a long period of time, according to Crown Battery.


A Suzuki outboard engine gives the boat 115 horsepower.


There are potable water and grey water systems.


The potable water system has a pump, filter, and pressure accumulator.


This is accompanied by a four-gallon water heater.


And for those who like to catch their own food, there are five fish holes with lights for ice fishing.

