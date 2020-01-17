Looking for new banknotes for CNY? Here’s a list of where you can still find them

Online reservations may have closed for most banks here, but Business Insider has got you covered. DBS/POSB

It’s the Year of the Rat and the annual scramble for new banknotes has begun.

Online reservations may have closed for most banks here, but don’t fret.

Business Insider has compiled a list of where to get those crisp banknotes to fill your Chinese New Year hongbao.

Here’s where to get them, and when:

Collection at DBS/POSB

Just like last year, you can withdraw new notes and “good-as-new” notes at any of the 40 pop-up ATMs installed in 20 community clubs across the island starting from Wednesday (Jan 15).

New notes can be withdrawn in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30), S$500 (S$50 x 10) and S$600 (S$10 x 20 and S$50 x 8).

All DBS/POSB new notes pop-up ATMs are accessible 24 hours daily, except for those at Chong Pang and Teck Ghee Community Club, which will be available from 9am to 9.30pm daily, the banks said.

DBS and POSB reported that more than 200,000 people used their pop-up ATMs in 2019, up from 160,000 the previous year. So go early!

If you are not near an eligible community club, don’t worry – you can still exchange for new banknotes at all branches islandwide, except for the DBS Marina Bay Sands and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branches.

Collection at OCBC

OCBC customers may walk in to any of the bank’s outlets for exchange, and new banknotes will be restocked daily till Jan 24.

The availability of new banknotes in each branch can be seen in real time through the OCBC Mobile Banking app’s digital Chinese New Year queue service.

You won’t need to take time off lunch on weekdays to visit the bank either

Sunny Quek, OCBC Singapore’s head of consumer financial services, told Business Insider that there are 19 Sunday Banking branches that are open from 11am to 7pm at locations such as Clementi, Tampines and ION Orchard.

He added that the bank has deployed 30 per cent more staff to its branches in order to alleviate queue times, and converted close to 40 meeting rooms and counters into new notes exchange counters.

There are also pre-packed OCBC “Fortune Packs” available, which contain 100 S$2 notes, 30 S$10 notes.

Given the limited availability of new notes, the bank said that each customer is only entitled to exchange a maximum of S$500, and S$2 notes are limited to S$400 per customer.

Collection at Standard Chartered

For Standard Chartered customers, the bank says on its website that new banknotes are available for exchange at all branches except Jurong Point.

Again, stocks are subject to availability, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Collection at UOB

Lastly, UOB customers can find new banknotes until Jan 24 at every UOB branch other than at Hangout@SP (Singapore Polytechnic), Sengkang Express, and Tampines One.

