Looking for your favourite Singapore hawker stall? You can now find it on Google Maps

By early 2020, more than 6,000 individual stores in Singapore will have their exact locations marked on Google Maps. You can even browse them in Google Street View. The Straits Times

Can’t seem to recall where to find that elusive Hokkien mee stall you ate at a while back?

Don’t worry, looking for hawker stalls just got way easier – as long as you remember their stall names.

According to Google, all 6,000 individual stores in Singapore’s 114 hawker centres will have their exact locations marked on Google Maps by the end of this month.

A quick check by Business Insider showed that searching for a hawker stall’s name would reveal not only its exact location within a hawker centre, but its unit number as well.

Not bad. Screengrab from Google Maps

In another test, we searched for a nearby hawker stall to see if the feature still works as intended. However, the stall’s unit number did not show up this time.

But it still has a pin that marks its exact location on the map. Screengrab from Google Maps

Google Maps users can also virtually browse the interior of any hawker centre they want through Google Street View.

For instance, users who want to check out Tekka Centre before visiting can use Google Street View to browse through each and every store front, which are all displayed clearly.

A screengrab of diners enjoying their meals at Tekka Centre. Screengrab from Google Maps

Business Insider previously reported that the images were captured by operators on foot using the new Street View Trekker, a system of seven cameras mounted on a backpack for a 360-degree view of the surroundings.

The joint initiative to document Singapore’s hawker centres had been announced in July 2019, by the National Environment Agency, National Heritage Board, Singapore Federation of Merchants’ Associations, and Google.

The organisations said in a joint statement then, that the initiative followed Singapore’s nomination to inscribe hawker culture in the country on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

