Game maker Ubisoft just launched its first-ever Asian entrepreneurship program in Singapore

Station F in Paris, France, where video game publisher Ubisoft houses its strategic innovation lab. Ubisoft

French video game developer and publisher Ubisoft has included Singapore as part of its international startup accelerator programme Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab, in a push to engage gaming and entertainment entrepreneurs in Asia.

The company, best recognised for its Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy’s video games series, announced on Tuesday (May 14) that it would be kicking off what it dubs as the programme’s fourth season and the opening of its Southeast Asian division.

According to Ubisoft, the Entrepreneurs Lab is a fresh initiative that will be helmed by the company’s Singapore branch in an effort to propel itself into the international startup space.

The expansion was also noted as being the programme’s pilot venture outside of the US and Europe.

The initiative would serve to help the games industry be better prepared for future challenges while ensuring the benefit of all parties involved, noted Ubisoft.

“Additionally, the introduction of the Singapore studio into Ubisoft’s Station F programme not only situates the studio as a committed player in the region’s startup ecosystem, but also allows Ubisoft experts to collaborate with external talent in an all-new way,” the company said.

The game developer had partnered with Paris-based Station F back in 2017 and has since been rendering support to startups through its Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab which also manages the Entrepreneurs Lab.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), which is in collaboration with Ubisoft, said in a statement released on the same day that the Singapore expansion would allow the latter to widen its support and outreach to a larger circle of Asia’s gaming and entertainment entrepreneurs.

The IMDA added that with help from Ubisoft’s Singapore studio, the programme will be recruiting startups that are based at PIXEL, an innovation space that the authority manages.

Catherine Seys, start-up programme director at the Strategic Innovation Lab, said: “Ubisoft Singapore has been established for more than 10 years, and from what we already know of the region we are confident that its vibrant local tech ecosystem and strong talent pool are key ingredients for budding start-ups.”

Chief industry development officer at IMDA, Howie Lau, added: “This collaboration will enable participating start-ups in Singapore and the region to access IMDA PIXEL’s facilities and local programmes, as well as to access Ubisoft’s global resources and mentorship to develop innovative solutions for the entertainment sector.”

Selected entrepreneurs and startups at both Station F and PIXEL would undergo a six-month personalised programme. During the course, they would be interacting with experts from Ubisoft and have access to the company’s network of partners.

The upcoming edition of the programme will focus on two major themes, namely the links between blockchain technology and entertainment, and the improvement of entertainment experiences through innovative services.

Interested startups can sign up through Ubisoft’s website during the application period which closes on June 30, 2019, IMDA added.