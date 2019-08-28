Lord & Taylor, one of the most iconic department stores in America, is being acquired by a clothing rental company

Le Tote, a San Francisco-based clothing subscription clothing service, has acquired Lord & Taylor in a $75 million deal with the luxury retailer’s parent company, Hudson’s Bay Company. The deal includes a secured promissory note for $25 million after two years.

Le Tote now effectively operates Lord & Taylor’s 38 stores, bringing its “proprietary technology, data, and innovation” to “offer customers a new experience in the mid-market segment,” according to a press release.

The acquisition mirrors recent efforts by traditional department stores to revitalize struggling store models by teaming up with buzzy brands. Macy’s and JCPenney announced partnerships with ThredUp earlier this month.

“Following an extensive review of strategic alternatives, Le Tote’s leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord & Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates,” Helena Foules, CEO of Hudson’s Bay, said in a press statement. “For HBC, this transaction builds upon our previous bold actions, further enabling us to focus on our greatest opportunities, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay.”

Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Le Tote was an early entrant to the subscription clothing market, following the debut of companies like Rent The Runway in 2009. Similar to models like Stitch Fix, Le Tote members receive a monthly “Tote” of personalized clothing items, from which they can keep what they like and return the rest.

According to a press release, Le Tote’s “proprietary technology, data, and innovation combined with Lord & Taylor’s traditional store footprint, e-commerce presence, and merchandise selection will offer customers a new experience in the mid-market segment.”

“Since founding Le Tote, it’s been our mission to push the boundaries of retail,” Le Tote’s CEO and founder, Rakesh Tondon, said in a press statement. “We’ve strived to lead the charge in developing innovative, intuitive, value-driven ways for customers to engage and consume.

Like many of its department store peers, Lord & Taylor has shown significant signs of strife in recent years. Earlier this year, the department store shuttered its iconic flagship location in Manhattan after selling the building to WeWork for $850 million in 2017. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is in talks to lease the former flagship.

The acquisition also mirrors recent efforts by traditional retailers to revitalize their flailing brands through partnerships with young, buzzy companies in emerging areas of retail including subscription, rental, and consignment. Earlier this month, both JCPenney and Macy’s announced collaborations with ThredUp, introducing curated selections of secondhand items in select stores.