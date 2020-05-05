Lord & Taylor is reportedly preparing to liquidate its stores and could close them permanently

caption Lord & Taylor is reportedly preparing to liquidate. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Lord & Taylor is reportedly preparing to liquidate its stores as soon as they reopen, Reuters reports.

The nearly 200-year-old department store chain has closed all 38 of its stores due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The company is working through various options at this time and is declining to comment,” a spokesperson for Le Tote, Lord & Taylor’s parent company, told Business Insider.

A spokesperson for Lord & Taylor parent company Le Tote told Business Insider, “The company is working through various options at this time and is declining to comment.”

Lord & Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional financing or some other intervention could enable the company to avoid liquidation, Reuters’ sources said.

Reuters also reported last month that Lord & Taylor was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Following that report, Lord & Taylor deleted its Instagram and Twitter accounts and stopped sharing updates to its official Facebook page, as Business Insider’s Bethany Biron reported.

If you work for Lord & Taylor and have a story to share, contact this reporter at hpeterson@businessinsider.com.