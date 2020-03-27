Lord Voldemort told J.K. Rowling to ‘stay safe’ during the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, and she returned the sentiment

caption J.K. Rowling responded with: “You too, Voldy.” source Warner Brothers/Ben A. Pruchnie/GettyImages

Lord Voldemort tweeted J.K. Rowling telling her to “stay safe” during the coronavirus pandemic, and the “Harry Potter” author responded.

The Portuguese Lord Voldemort fan account – which has edited its Twitter picture to show the “Harry Potter” villain now wearing a mask – started the exchange after it commented on one of Rowling’s tweets on Thursday.

Rowling tweeted: “What we can all do to help the NHS and look after ourselves and our loved ones,” and provided a link to the British National Health Service website.

stay safe jo — Lord Voldemort (@LordeVoIdemort) March 26, 2020

Just a minute after Lord Voldemort tweeted his well wishes to her, the author, who has 14.5 million followers, replied with: “You too, Voldy,” along with a heart emoji.

“Harry Potter” fans have been loving the interaction between the pair, with the tweet gaining more than 21,000 likes since it was posted.

Rowling has been active on social media while socially distancing at home by uploading pictures of her dogs and thanking health workers.

She has also been responding to fans who have tweeted that they have been reading “Harry Potter” while in quarantine.