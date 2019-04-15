Lori Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal on Monday.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying the scheme’s alleged ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison each.

In court documents filed on Monday seen by the Associated Press, Loughlin and Giannulli waived their right to appear in court for an arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

The couple are among 50 people charged in the scandal. Several defendants. including actress Felicity Hoffman, have pleaded guilty in the case.

While Loughlin has not publicly addressed the allegations against her and her husband, insiders close to the “Fuller House” actress told multiple news agencies that she did not take the charges seriously at first.

A source close to Loughlin told People that the actress thought her behavior “wasn’t egregious” and that she “didn’t see it as being a legal violation.”

An insider told E! News last week that Loughlin hadn’t taken a plea deal because she is in “complete denial.”

“She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time,” the insider said, likely referring to the US attorney’s office; because it’s a federal case, there is no district attorney involved.

Ahead of her first court appearance, Loughlin was seen waving to fans and signing autographs.

Meanwhile, the Hallmark Channel announced that it’s moving forward with the show “When Calls The Heart” without Loughlin. Netflix, too, cut ties with the actress and said she would not be featured in the upcoming season of “Fuller House.”