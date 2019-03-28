Lori Loughlin’s Instagram-famous daughter tried to trademark her beauty brand, but was rejected over poor punctuation

Lori Loughlin’s Instagram-famous daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, tried to trademark “Olivia Jade Beauty” on February 27.

Two weeks later, her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted as part of the college admissions scandal on March 12.

Olivia Jade’s trademark application was rejected over poor grammar on March 15, according to documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

The 19-year-old influencer tried to trademark “Olivia Jade Beauty” on February 27, just two weeks before her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted as part of the college admissions scandal in which parents are accused of paying bribes up to $6.5 million to get their children into top universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade, who was not accused of any wrongdoing in the scandal, had her trademark application rejected on March 15, three days after the criminal complaint indicting her parents was made public.

Government officials wrote in documents first seen by PEOPLE that the “applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

They added: “Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity. Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

The USPTO said that the “identification of goods” that Olivia Jade wanted to trademark “must be clarified” because her wording was too broad.

The products Olivia Jade hoped to trademark included “make up kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, make-up powder, make-up pencils, eye make-up, eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss, lip stains, make-up remover.”

After news of the college admissions scandal became public, Olivia Jade’s partnership with Sephora Beauty abruptly ended.