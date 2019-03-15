USC confirms Lori Loughlin’s daughters are still enrolled in school, despite reports that they dropped out over ‘bullying’ concerns

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, are facing backlash following an explosive college-admissions scandal.

TMZ reported that the girls planned to drop out of USC after Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to facilitate their daughters’ college admissions.

USC told Business Insider that both Olivia Jade and Isabella were still enrolled at the university.

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are in the spotlight in the aftermath of an explosive college-admissions scandal.

On Tuesday, the “Full House” star Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having their daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team to facilitate their admission to USC; neither girl participates in crew.

The Hallmark Channel has cut ties with Loughlin. Sephora ended its partnership with Olivia Jade, the younger daughter of Loughlin and Giannulli. Olivia Jade began classes at USC in 2018. The family has seen significant backlash on social media, especially Olivia Jade, who has more than 1 million Instagram followers and nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Olivia Jade and her older sister, Isabella, planned to withdraw from USC, citing anonymous sources who said the girls feared they would be “viciously bullied.” The report was picked up by other publications including the New York Post’s Page Six.

According to a USC representative, however, both Olivia Jade and Isabella are still enrolled at the university.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” USC said in a statement to Business Insider. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”

A representative for Loughlin said she had “no information to share at this time.” Olivia Jade did not respond to a request for comment and has remained silent on social media since the scandal broke.