Lori Loughlin and her husband officially pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal during a Zoom court hearing

caption Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. source John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty as part of the college admissions scandal on Friday, during a court hearing broadcast over Zoom.

The couple agreed to plead guilty on Thursday as part of plea deal in which Loughlin agreed to spend two months in prison, and Giannulli agreed to five months behind bars.

Prosecutors say the couple paid the college admission scandal’s ringleader $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have officially pleaded guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

They entered their plea in front of US District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Friday morning, during a court hearing broadcast over the Zoom, which was used to avoid gathering in-person during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Loughlin, who according to Law 360 reporter Chris Villani appeared on Zoom with her attorney Sean Berkowitz, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Prosecutors at the hearing said that based on sentencing guidelines, Loughlin should spend 21 to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Giannulli should face 24 to 30 months in prison for the crimes he pleaded guilty to, according to NBC Boston reporter Caroline Connolly.

As part of the plea deal, however, Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, do 100 hours of community service, and spend two years on supervised release. Giannulli is expected to serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, do 250 hours of community service, and spend two years on supervised release.

Gorton did not say whether he’ll accept or reject the plea deal, saying he intends to read the pre-sentencing report first, according to Law 360. If he rejects the deal, the couple could have longer sentences – though no judge has rejected a plea deal from the dozens of parents sentenced in the scandal so far.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and Giannulli paid the college admission scandal’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as coxswains for the school’s crew team, despite never participating in the sport. The scheme included creating fake athletic profiles and falsified resumes for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, in which photos showed them using rowing machines.

In laying out the case, prosecutors in the plea hearing said Loughlin and Giannulli knew that Singer was passing their daughters off as recruited athletes.

When asked if they had anything to add, Loughlin said, “No, your honor.”

Their sentencing hearings have been scheduled for August 21. Guannulli’s attorney asked for the sentencings to be moved to July 30, so they wouldn’t interfere with jury selection in the first trial for parents who have pleaded not guilty in the case. Judge Gorton said he would consider it.

