Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors have said that as part of the scheme, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits.

If their plea deals are approved by the court, Loughlin will spend two months in prison for the scheme, while Giannulli will spend five months in prison.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as part of the college admissions scandal.

While their sentencing date remains unscheduled, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.

If the court approves their pleas, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, do 100 hours of community service, and spend two years on supervised release. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, do 250 hours of community service, and spend two years on supervised release.

As part of the college admissions scandal, prosecutors say the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, admitted into USC as crew recruits, despite never participating in the sport.