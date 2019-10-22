Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are no longer enrolled at USC the university confirmed, amid the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California, amid the college admissions scandal.

Amid the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California, the university confirmed to Insider.

A representative from USC wrote in an email that they were “unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 to guarantee admission to USC for her daughters by posting them as recruits for the crew team, a criminal complaint alleges.

The “Fuller House” star is among more than 50 parents who were charged with bribing universities to allow admission for their children. Fellow actress Felicity Huffman is currently serving a 14-day prison sentence for her role in the scandal, after she pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s SAT scores.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, however, Loughlin could face a much harder penalty. She and her husband could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison if they are charged on both counts, as the pair pleaded not guilty to charges while Huffman accepted a plea deal.

Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, also posted a picture of herself holding up her middle finger and tagging several media outlets in August, but she later deleted the photo after Huffman was sentenced.