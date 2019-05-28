Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade reportedly ‘fully knew’ her parents were part of the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli “fully knew” her parents were involved in the college admissions scandal, an insider told Us Weekly.

She reportedly didn’t think there was “anything wrong” with the scheme.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. They face up to 40 years in prison for the charges.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli knew that her parents were part of the college admissions scandal long before the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the scheme, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the insider said. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Giannulli and Loughlin used bribes to facilitate their elder daughter Isabella’s admission to USC by having her pose as a recruited crew coxswain, though she had never participated in the sport. As part of the scheme, Giannulli sent Singer a photo of Isabella on a rowing machine, the court document said.

Loughlin and Giannulli then repeated the scheme for Olivia Jade, prosecutors said.

USC, meanwhile, announced in March that accounts for all students with ties to the scandal were put on hold, putting the academic status of students, including Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella, in limbo as their parents face charges.

Insiders told US Weekly last week that Olivia Jade wants to return to USC.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” one insider said. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

When charges against Loughlin and Giannulli became public, videos surfaced of Olivia Jade saying she did not want to go to school.

“I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school. My school is super chill and cool and nice to me about working. And they’re super supportive with my job and stuff. I like my school, I just don’t like school in general,” she said in a YouTube video.