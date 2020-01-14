Prosecutors say Lori Loughlin and other parents are withholding evidence in the college admissions scandal case

caption Actor Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 3. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Federal prosecutors said that defendants in the college admissions scandal – including Lori Loughlin – still haven’t handed over discovery information in their cases, according to a court filing reviewed by Insider.

Ahead of a trial, both prosecutors and defendants are supposed to have access to information from each other in a process called “discovery.”

But Loughlin and other defendants say it’s “premature” to hand their discovery information over.

Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and several other defendants previously accused the prosecutors of withholding information that they believed could help their cases.

The information they accused the government of withholding included the FBI’s interviews with the scandal’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer.

Federal authorities have accused actress Lori Loughlin and other parents of withholding evidence in the college admissions scandal, according to court documents filed on Friday.

In a joint status report, federal prosecutors said defendants haven’t produced discovery, referring to information that can be sought by the opposing side ahead of a trial. The prosecutors said that the parents in the scandal say it’s too early to hand over their information just yet.

“The Government disagrees with the Defendants’ assertion that it is ‘premature’ to provide their own discovery,” prosecutors said in court documents reviewed by Insider and first reported on by the Boston Herald.

Prosecutors said in Friday’s filing that they had given defendants DVDs, thumb drives, and hard drives as part of the discovery process.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying Singer $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California as recruits on the crew team, despite them not competing in the sport.

They have pleaded not guilty to three charges in the case, and face up to 50 years in prison if they’re convicted.

Loughlin, Giannulli, and many other parents who have pleaded not guilty have status conferences in Boston’s federal court on Friday. The defendants aren’t required to attend.