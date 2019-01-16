An LA mega-mansion listed at $250 million in 2017 has had its price slashed by $100 million, and it’s still not selling — here’s a look inside

caption The 38,000-square-foot home includes a 40-seat movie theater. source Berlyn Photography

A Los Angeles mega-mansion went on the market two years ago for $250 million, making it the most expensive listing in the US at the time.

But nobody wanted to buy it, and it got a $62 million price cut 15 months later.

Now, after yet another price chop, it’s back on the market for $150 million – a staggering $100 million less than its original asking price.

The extravagant property includes a helipad, five bars, a bowling alley, a 40-seat movie theater, an 85-foot infinity pool, and a massive candy wall.

When it first went on the market in January 2017, the home was asking $250 million, as Business Insider previously reported. Fifteen months later, in April 2018, it went back on the market for $188 million – a whopping $62 million price cut. Now the price has been cut again, down to $150 million.

Luxury developer Bruce Makowsky said the price was adjusted to reflect global market conditions.

“Today’s billionaire and mega-wealthy homebuyer just isn’t ready to spend $200 million on a home at this current place in time so we’ve relisted it with a price tag that will open the door to a significantly larger audience,” Makowsky said in a press release.

The Bel Air mansion, nicknamed “Billionaire,” includes 38,000 square feet of indoor living space and 17,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment decks. It has two master suites, 10 VIP guest suites, and 21 bathrooms.

Other over-the-top amenities include a non-functional rooftop helipad, an 85-foot infinity pool, a 40-seat movie theater, a massage studio and wellness spa, a bowling alley, and a massive candy wall.

“The goal with ‘Billionaire’ was simple; every inch of the property in the home had to be innovative, flawless, and meticulously curated,” Makowsky wrote on the property’s website. “The budget was there is no budget.”

The home at 924 Bel Air Road is listed by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams with Hilton & Hyland and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.

Here’s what it looks like.

The home was originally listed for $250 million back in January 2017. It’s nestled in the hills of Bel Air, a “lush private oasis” that’s “home to the most affluent people in the world” according to developer Bruce Makowsky.

The house, nicknamed “Billionaire,” is now selling for $150 million, which is $100 million less than its original asking price. From the master deck, the home has unbeatable views of Los Angeles. It has 17,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space …

… including an 85-foot infinity pool …

… and several lounge areas.

The interior is decorated in an eclectic yet glamorous style.

Glass walls throughout the home provide unobstructed views of mountains, ocean, and the Los Angeles skyline.

In addition to its two master suites, 10 VIP guest suites, and 21 bathrooms, the house includes lavish amenities such as a four-lane bowling alley and lounge …

… and a 40-seat home movie theater.

Downstairs is a car gallery with vehicles worth a combined $30 million.

The home also comes with a massive wall of assorted candy.

The home comes fully furnished and stocked with art. A penthouse office on the upper level has a view of the helipad (not functional) and the purely decorative helicopter. The helicopter is not functional, but it was refinished with a luxury interior.

There are two fully stocked Champagne and wine cellars …

… and more than 100 curated art installations.

Five bars and several lounge areas are scattered throughout the property …

… and the house comes with a full-time staff of seven people.

Beyond entertainment spaces, the home has a state-of-the art fitness center …

… as well as a massage studio and wellness spa.

The listing claims that 924 Bel Air Road has the most advanced home technology system in the country.

Despite its exorbitant price, the house is not the most expensive home for sale in the US — or even in Los Angeles.

That honor goes to the Chartwell Estate, another mansion in Bel Air that’s listed for $245 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the US.

