The LA Lakers left 2 empty seats for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and gave out 20,000 Bryant jerseys at the emotional first game since his death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were remembered with tributes in the first LA Lakers game since their deaths.

They and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Lakers played their first game sine Bryant’s death on Friday at the Staples Center, against the Portland Trailblazers.

All NBA games were cancelled the day of the crash after the sudden news. The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game on Friday since Bryant’s death against the Portland Trailblazers.

From their memorial courtside seats to 24-second and 8-second violations to honor the NBA icon’s retired numbers, here are the ways their legacy was honored at the game:

20,000 shirts with Bryant’s jersey number were laid out on the seats of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bryant’s retired jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — were up in lights for the game.

The Lakers wore purple warm-ups with Bryant’s jersey.

Players don’t usually wear warmups onto the court, but made an exception for this game.

Usher sang an emotion-laden rendition of “Amazing Grace” to start off the game.

Usher performs “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

A tribute video was played to honor Bryant’s legacy.

The Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant ???????? pic.twitter.com/jI0wwlSqhk — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem.

Boyz II Men sings the national anthem during the Lakers’ pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yvnwZhyd53 — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

LeBron James gave a heartfelt eulogy to his “brother” Kobe Bryant.

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba Out,' but in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother." —LeBron James during the Lakers' tribute to Kobe pic.twitter.com/qQTHrirN6t — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

All five starters, still wearing their Bryant-inspired warmups, were announced as “6-6 out of Lower Merion High School…Kobe Bryant.”

The Lakers took a 24-second violation and the Blazers took an 8-second violation to honor Bryant’s two jersey numbers at the start of the game.