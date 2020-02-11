A $26.5 million LA mansion with an elaborate ‘Star Wars’-themed basement — including an homage to the cantina scene — just hit the market. Here’s a look inside.

caption Star Wars-themed basement in California. source The Agency

A California mansion is on the market for $26.5 million, and it includes everything from an indoor pool to a “Star Wars”-themed basement.

The “Star Wars”-themed basement spans 5,000 square feet and includes over 40 life-size figures and an 18-seat home theater.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the person who designed the basement had to watch the movie series to prepare for the project while a professional prop team built each mannequin.

A massive mansion in Hidden Hills, California, just hit the market for $26.5 million.

The nearly 18,200-square-foot mansion sits on three acres of land and boasts a wide range of amenities, from a heated indoor pool to a full-size tennis court.

But the most interesting part of the home is arguably its 5,000-square-foot “Star Wars”-themed basement. The museum-like space boasts hundreds of one-of-a-kind collectible items including 40 life-size figures and an 18-seat home theater.

The impressive six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home was designed by Brian Lerman from the California-based architecture firm, ARC Design Group. It is currently being represented by Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.

Keep reading for a look inside.

This massive mansion in Hollywood Hills, California just hit the market for $26.5 million.

Hollywood Hills is a swanky hillside neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, known for its stunning views, ultra-wealthy residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, the neighborhood’s median home value is $1,590,222.

The multimillion-dollar home spans nearly 18,200 square feet and sits on three acres of land.

The property boasts a variety of amenities including an indoor-outdoor pool, a full-size tennis court, and a six-car garage.

There’s even an observatory on the property with a 14-inch reflector telescope.

Inside the home, there are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The space was designed by Brian Lerman from the California-based architecture firm, ARC Design Group.

Listing agents from The Agency told the Wall Street Journal that the home has a “Frank Lloyd Wright-meets-Mondrian” aesthetic.

Some indoor amenities include a wine room …

… and a massage room with a heated pool.

There’s even a fitness studio.

Arguably, the most interesting part of the home is its “Star Wars”-themed basement.

It spans 5,000 square feet and is packed with hundreds of collectible items.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, this display case contains around 30 clone and Stormtrooper helmets — most of which are custom made.

In the lounge area of the basement, a model of an X-Wing fighter hangs from the ceiling.

The basement’s bar area even has an homage to the famous cantina scene from “Episode IV” (including a gun-toting Greedo).

The items in the basement alone are worth millions of dollars, according to the listing.

However, they’re not included in the $26.5 million price tag. For a separate, undisclosed price, the buyer can purchase most of the items in the basement.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the person who designed the basement had to watch the movie series to prepare for the project while each mannequin was built by a professional prop team.

The museum-like basement also includes a theater with a 19-foot screen …

… and a custom-built music studio.

