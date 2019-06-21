Los Angeles is full of multimillion-dollar mansions, but a single stat shows just how out of reach even the city’s median-priced homes are for most residents

caption Los Angeles, California. source Getty Images

It takes 43 years for homeowners with a median income in Los Angeles to save for a 20% down payment on a median-priced home, according to home ownership investment company Unison’s 2019 Home Affordability Report.

The report’s findings are based on homebuyers who save 5% of their annual earnings and spend 30% or less of their gross income on monthly payments.

The median home value in Los Angeles is $622,523, while the median household income is $58,043, according to the report.

For most, owning a home in Los Angeles, California is a far-fetched dream.

Consider this: If a resident starts making the city’s median income of $58,043 at age 25 and saves 5% of their annual earnings every year, they would be 68 by the time they saved enough to put a down payment on a median-priced house.

Unison’s 2019 Home Affordability Report found that it takes an astonishing 43 years for a resident earning a median income to save for a 20% down payment on a median-priced home in Los Angeles. To put that timeframe into perspective, most workers work an average of 43 years before retiring.

The report lists Los Angeles as the least affordable city for median-income earners in the US. It ranked right above Honolulu, Hawaii and San Francisco, California – it takes an average of 40 years to save for a median-priced home in both cities.

The report’s findings are based on homebuyers who save 5% of their annual earnings and spend 30% or less of their gross income on monthly payments. The report assumes a 20% down payment, a 4.54% mortgage interest rate on 2018 data, and a 3.99% mortgage interest rate on 2017 data.

Los Angeles is home to some of the most outrageously priced houses in the country. Just consider the home that’s been nicknamed “Billionaire”; originally listed for $250 million in 2017, it got a $100 million price cut earlier this year and is still on the market. And then there’s Chartwell Estate, the $245 million LA mansion whose listing price is a whopping 960 times that of the median home in the US.

And the trend extends to rentals, too. “Billionaire” is now on the rental market for $1.5 million a month with a $3 million security deposit. There are so many over-the-top mega-mansions in Los Angeles that if they’re not on the rental market, brokers are throwing $100,000 parties in them and making Hollywood-style movie trailers for the homes to attract buyers.