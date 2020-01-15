Disappointing photos show what 12 popular Los Angeles tourist attractions look like in real life

- source
- Los Angeles, California, is full of incredible attractions that people travel from all around the world to visit.
- While photos often make tourist spots like Venice Beach and Rodeo Drive look attractive, they usually aren’t as glamorous in real life.
- Attractions in Hollywood, such as the Walk of Fame, are so packed with tourists that they’re difficult to enjoy.
Some of the most iconic attractions in Los Angeles, California, are simply overrated. Yet, the city draws crowds from all over the world who set out to experience the famous landmarks in Hollywood, the palm tree-lined streets of Beverly Hills, and the golden-sand beaches.
While Los Angeles has all of these things and more, the typical tourist spots are usually overcrowded and don’t always live up to the hype.
Before you book a trip, keep scrolling to see what these 12 famous Los Angeles attractions look like in real life.
A trip to Los Angeles is not complete without an up-close view of the famous Hollywood Sign.
But it’s probably best to view the sign from afar, as the hike up the mountain takes about two to three hours round-trip.
Griffith Observatory has some of the best views of Los Angeles.
But heavy smog can make it difficult to get a decent view of downtown Los Angeles.
Many people visiting Los Angeles make the short drive to Anaheim, California, in order to spend the day at Disneyland.
The iconic theme park is known as the happiest place on Earth …
… If long lines and large crowds make you happy, that is.
Venice Beach is a great place to relax by the ocean and grab food on the boardwalk.
But because Venice is one of the most popular destinations in Los Angeles, the boardwalk is almost always crowded.
Rodeo Drive looks like something straight out of “Pretty Woman.”
But you’d be lucky to get any solo photo ops, thanks to the heavy foot traffic Rodeo sees on a regular basis.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame has become one of the biggest hotspots in Los Angeles.
But the packed sidewalks make it hard to admire the stars.
Santa Monica Pier is like a beautiful little oasis.
But you’re going to have to make your way down a long bridge filled with people to reach the end of it.
L.A. Live is home to a number of popular nighttime entertainment options.
In fact, things can get a little too lively with all of the events happening at Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo — all conveniently located at L.A. Live.
Grand Central Market has a variety of fresh dining options from some of LA’s best eats.
But the lunch rush at the popular marketplace can lead to lines out the door.
OUE Skyspace’s glass slide takes you over the edge (literally) of one of the tallest skyscrapers in Los Angeles.
However, it’s a little underwhelming as the slide only goes down one floor.
Pink’s Hot Dogs is a world-famous food spot in Los Angeles …
… Thanks to its popular reputation, there’s always a wait, no matter what time of the day it is.
The street lamps are a striking visual piece at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
It’s hard to get an Instagram-worthy picture though, as it’s usually filled to the brim with people trying to capture a photo of their own.
