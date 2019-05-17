A Los Angeles woman was arrested in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy at a McDonald’s

- source
- Los Angeles Police Department
- 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos has been arrested by police in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy at a Los Angeles McDonald’s.
- In a surveillance video of the incident released by the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman can be seen walking into the restaurant, picking up the boy as he stands alone in a corner, and carrying him out of the building.
- While she attempted to enter a parked vehicle with the child, she fled on foot without the boy after being stopped by a witness.
It’s a terrifying thought for any parent: a person trying to kidnap their child.
On Wednesday night, police arrested 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos in connection to the attempted kidnapping. She is currently being held on $100,ooo bail.
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Maralyn Ramos and arrested in the area of Agatha and San Pedro Street.
She was booked for 207(A) PC-Kidnapping and her bail is $100,000. We appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word so quickly.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019
“Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and employees,” Veronica Sanchez, the owner-operator of the restaurant, said in a statement provided to KNBC. “We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement during this investigation.”
While police initially thought Ramos was involved in another child-snatching attempt that occurred in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, authorities later determined she wasn’t, KTLA reported.
INSIDER has reached out to the LAPD for comment.