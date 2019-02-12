5 ways Instagram helped me lose more than 120 pounds

caption The instagram account is @realfoodforlife. source Instagram/ realfoodforlife

I started my weight-loss journey with the goal of losing 120 pounds.

I started an Instagram to hold myself accountable for what I was eating.

I have found lots of support and inspiration on Instagram along the way.

While Instagram certainly has its downsides, for me, the social-media site became a powerful tool when I embarked on a journey to lose more than 120 pounds a little over a year ago. While I initially created an account to log my food intake and my weight-loss progress quickly and easily, I ended up finding an amazingly supportive community full of inspiration and encouragement that I don’t think I would have come as far without.

Ultimately, I consider Instagram a huge part of why I was able to successfully lose the weight – and why I’m setting even bigger health and fitness goals for myself now. Here’s why it was so important to me and why it might be worth considering if you find yourself on the same journey.

It held me accountable

I initially made an Instagram account specifically for my weight-loss journey in order to track what I was eating on a daily basis. Sure, I could have just written it down in a diary or something, but I liked the idea of having a photographic log to look back on in the future.

I decided early on that I would post everything I ate, whether or not it was “on plan” or considered “junk food.” Doing this held me accountable for what I was putting into my body every day. I couldn’t ignore it or pretend I hadn’t eaten a bag of chips in front of the TV last night. I had to be honest about it, which kept me on track more often than not.

It kept me from getting bored with my food choices

There are literally millions of accounts on Instagram, and it’s easy to find other users who are following the same way of eating as you. Since I was following the ketogenic diet, I looked for others who were on the same journey and I started following their accounts.

They tended to post photos of their own food as well as recipes they’d created, which helped keep me from getting bored of eating the same thing. I would bookmark recipes posted by the people I followed and come back to them later when I felt like I was in a bit of a food rut.

It inspired me to see others’ progress

While there’s some danger in playing the comparison game when following other fitness and weight-loss accounts on Instagram, there’s also a lot of inspiration to be found if you turn others’ progress into motivation to make your own.

Instead of feeling discouraged that I wasn’t as far along in my journey as some of the accounts I followed, I was encouraged to keep going so that I too could celebrate such huge milestones. I cheered them on in the comments section and they, in turn, offered the same positivity back to me. It felt pretty great.

It provided a community of other people on the same journey

There’s nothing more boring to the people in your daily life than your journey to get fit and lose weight. It’s not that your friends and family don’t care, it’s just that they either can’t relate or don’t think it’s that exciting of a topic. To keep myself from alienating everyone around me, I found that the Instagram community I became a part of gave me a place to talk about my journey to my heart’s content with people who were actually pretty stoked on the discussion since they were on the same path.

It helped me recognize my progress when it felt like I wasn’t making any

Similarly, there were times when I hit a weight-loss plateau or became frustrated when I couldn’t see as much progress in my body as I would have liked/thought I should have by a certain period. When that happened, my Instagram account provided proof that I’d come further than I thought. Looking back at old photos I’d posted of myself, I suddenly could see all the small changes that were absent when I looked in the mirror and it helped me get my head back in the game again.