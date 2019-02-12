A lottery winner in Jamaica claimed their $1.2 million prize wearing a Scream mask to protect their identity

caption A lottery winner in Jamaica claimed his prize wearing a Scream mask last week. source Twitter/@SVLGrp

A lottery winner in Jamaica claimed his prize last week while wearing a Scream mask to protect their identity.

The winner, identified only by the name A. Campbell, claimed their giant check in a ceremony at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston on February 5, according to local outlet Loop. They went so far as to wear gloves so that no inch of skin was showing or identifiable.

Campbell came forward after Supreme Ventures, which runs the lottery, put out advertisements telling them to claim the $158,400,000 Jamaican dollar prize before the 90-day cutoff. Campbell claimed the prize, which amounts to about $1.2 million in U.S. dollars, on day 54.

Campbell told Loop that the winning numbers came to them in a dream and that they’ve been sick ever since winning.

“I looked at my ticket and ran into my bathroom and said, ‘I won! I won!’ From the day I found out that I won, I’ve been sick,” he said.

“My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won,” Campbell added.

Campbell says they plans to use the money to get a new house.

“I want to get a house, I want to get a nice house. I haven’t found it yet, but I’ll be looking for one soon,” Campbell said.

Campbell donned their scream mask about eight months after another Jamaican winner wore an emoji mask to pick up their prize.

At the time, certified financial planner Matt Cosgriff told INSIDER that protecting one’s identity is a great idea after such a windfall.

“I think trying to maintain a low profile and remain anonymous is a great idea after winning the lottery as it helps maintain a certain level of privacy to ensure you don’t have people coming after you asking for money,” Cosgriff said.

The Jamaican Star reported at the time that local lottery winners are afraid of having their faces broadcast on TV because “crime is rampant in the country.”

“People who suddenly get these tens of millions of dollars, it is new to them, and they are afraid that they may be targeted,” Fitz Jackson, a spokesman on National Security, told the Star.

Additional reporting from Katie Warren.