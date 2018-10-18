Louis C.K. is telling jokes about his sexual misconduct at comedy clubs — and says he lost $35 million in an hour because of it

caption Louis CK admitted to sexual misconduct last year. source Rich Fury/Getty

Comedian Louis C.K., who was accused and admitted to masturbating in front of multiple women last year, has joked about it on stage.

LaughSpin reports that C.K. addressed his fall after the sexual misconduct controversy during a set at West Side Comedy Club in New York City.

C.K. joked that after the story was published, he “lost $35 million in an hour.”

In November 2017, The New York Times published a report with accounts from five women who detailed interactions with C.K. from the 1990s to 2005 in which they said he masturbated in front of them or, in one case, did so during a phone call. One woman in the story said that it discouraged her from pursuing a career in comedy.

As the allegations surfaced, C.K.’s FX show, “Louie,” was canceled. The release of Louis C.K.’s controversial movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled, HBO cut ties with the comedian, and Netflix canceled a planned comedy special.

In August, C.K. made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar, a popular comedy club in New York City. People at the show told Vulture that he was greeted with a standing ovation, that he did not address the sexual misconduct, and that he made a “disturbing” joke about a rape whistle. About a month later, C.K. made another appearance at the Comedy Cellar.

Now, C.K. is including his sexual misconduct in his stand up. According to LaughSpin, C.K. has performed the set a couple times at New York City comedy clubs including Caroline’s.

Here is an image of C.K. on stage at the West Side Comedy Club, posted tby AMarie Costello, the comedian who introduced him:

During the set at West Side Comedy Club, C.K. joked that after the allegations he admitted were true surfaced, he “lost $35 million in an hour.” A comedian on the line-up said that C.K. said he’s “been to hell and back.”

Costello said on Twitter that introducing C.K. was one of her top five favorite moments on stage. “It’s like he didn’t even skip a beat with the year he had,” Costello said. “He was so genuine and reflected on how weird his year was, tried out some new dark and dirty material … Sounds to me he is owning up, acknowledging, and trying to figure it out.”

