People are accusing Louis C.K. of being ‘alt-right’ after he was heard mocking non-binary people and school shooting survivors in a leaked recording

caption Louis C.K. is trying out controversial new material. source Rich Fury/Getty

Audio has been leaked of a new Louis C.K. set from December.

The material features jokes about survivors of school shootings and gender identity.

People are accusing the comedian of pandering to the alt-right.

Some say it’s a far sight away from the “remorse” he claimed after sexual misconduct allegations last year.

After the New York Times published a report of sexual misconduct claims against Louis C.K. in 2017, the comedian said in a statement: “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

That “long time” might be up, just over a year later, as people are accusing C.K. of being “alt right” and “despicable” after a comedy set of new material was leaked on Sunday.

In an audio clip C.K. mocks the survivors of the Parkland school shooting in February. The clip has been deleted from YouTube, but Mike Pearl tweeted a transcription of some of it.

Louis CK, 2017: "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen"

Louis CK, 2018: pic.twitter.com/2qN1RrbgPH — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) December 31, 2018

The audio was allegedly recorded at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar on December 16, where C.K. has been performing a handful of “comeback” sets, to mixed reviews.

He spoke about Parkland survivors Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, and others who are campaigning for gun control, according to TMZ.

C.K. also reportedly mocked gender identity, and accused young people of being too PC. His choice of material prompted a furious response on social media, with people labeling it crude and disrespectful, and likening him to alt-right figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos.

LouisCK even trying for a comeback is crap, but him mocking the Parkland survivors is beyond despicable. There is no comedy there at all. — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) December 31, 2018

#LouisCK’s new set apparently has a section attacking #nonbinary people. He thinks it’s wrong to use “they” as a singular pronoun. I, on the other hand, think it’s wrong to sexually assault people. — Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) December 31, 2018

This Louis CK bit would have never made headlines before his scandal. This is in line with the same stuff he did before. Move along, people. Leave outrage over comedy to the right wing. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) December 31, 2018

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

In an article for The Daily Beast, Kevin Fallon said C.K. had the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and move forward, but he rejected it completely.

“His actions are inexcusable,” he wrote.

“His refusal to apologize would be flabbergasting enough. But to pivot to alt-right pandering is just plain disgusting. He’s shown who he is.”