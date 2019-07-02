Louis Tomlinson tweets response to ‘Euphoria’ controversy, saying he ‘was not contacted’ about the animated scene that has One Direction fans outraged

source C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson tweeted that he “was not contacted nor did [he] approve” of the controversial animated scene in HBO’s “Euphoria,” featuring him and former band mate Harry Styles.

It originates from the fandom’s conspiracy theory coupling of Styles and Tomlinson, called “Larry Stylinson.”

The scene sparked outrage in the One Direction fan community, with some even suggesting that the pair sue the show writers for the “embarrassing” scene.

Tomlinson took to Twitter Monday to express his disapproval, replying to another fan’s Tweet who wrote that he most likely would not like the scene.

I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 1, 2019

The scene, which in the show was written by the “Euphoria” character Kat Hernandez, who is an avid fan-fiction writer played by Barbie Ferreira, depicts an animated dramatization of one of her stories, where Styles performs oral sex on Tomlinson.

caption Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in an animated scene in HBO’s “Euphoria.” source HBO

It originates from the fandom’s conspiracy theory coupling of Styles and Tomlinson, which is called “Larry Stylinson.” Tomlinson shut down the rumors, saying that it was damaging to their friendship and caused them to reevaluate how the pair acted in public.

“It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did,” Tomlinson said in an interview with The Sun.

The “Euphoria” scene sparked outrage in the One Direction fan community, with some even suggesting that the pair sue the show writers for the “embarrassing” scene, with some calling it “disrespectful.”

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment; INSIDER will update as necessary.