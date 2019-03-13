After his mother’s death, Louis Tomlinson said Zayn Malik’s lack of support was a breaking point in their already-strained friendship

caption The five former members of One Direction at the 2014 American Music Awards. source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic

Louis Tomlinson recently discussed his strained friendship with Zayn Malik on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast.

“Truthfully, it never really got better,” Tomlinson said. “I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum, and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show, so that really bugged me.”

Tomlinson’s first performance as a solo artist in 2016 was a tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin, who had died days before from leukemia.

“It was just seeing everyone there – Harry, Niall, and Liam – that was what I needed that night, that support,” Tomlinson said on the podcast. “So on the other end of the spectrum it kind of really showed.”

In an episode of “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast, aired on Friday, Louis Tomlinson revealed more details about the dissolution of his friendship with Zayn Malik.

Wootton, an executive editor of the British tabloid The Sun, asked Tomlinson about the strained relationship with his ex-bandmate.

“Truthfully, it never really got better, to be honest,” Tomlinson said. “I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum, and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show, so that really bugged me.”

Though fans had long speculated that Malik severed ties with his four former bandmates, Tomlinson said the real breaking point came after the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin. Tomlinson’s first performance as a solo artist at the 2016 “X-Factor” finale was intended as a tribute to his mother, who had died just days before from leukemia.

“I’ve got goosebumps now,” Tomlinson continued. “It was just seeing everyone there – Harry, Niall, and Liam – that was what I needed that night, that support. So on the other end of the spectrum it kind of really showed.”

“So, eh, I hope he’s alright, but,” Tomlinson concluded, trailing off.

Back in 2015, two months after Malik announced his split from One Direction, Malik and Tomlinson exchanged barbs on Twitter. After Tomlinson accused producer Naughty Boy of “riding on the back” of Malik’s career, Malik slammed Tomlinson for making “bitchy comments.”

caption One Direction in December 2014, three months before Malik (second from left) announced he was leaving the band. source Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

In 2017, Malik told Us Weekly that he and Tomlinson were “in touch… on a civil level,” but also said their relationship was “not the way it used to be.”

“We’re all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to,” Malik said.

Just three months ago, Tomlinson appeared to call Malik a “hypocrite” after fans interpreted his new song “Good Years” as a diss track against One Direction.

Read more: Zayn Malik says he was never really friends with his One Direction band mates: ‘I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time’

One Direction fans need not fret too much, however, as Tomlinson confirmed he’s on good terms with the other four boys. The “Two of Us” singer revealed on the podcast that he saw Liam Payne “quite a bit at the tail end of last year,” he feels “real respect” for Harry Styles, and he had been texting Niall Horan just one day before the interview.

“The reality of the situation is there’s always going to be better relationships in the band and you’re gonna gravitate toward other people more,” he said.

Tomlinson also confirmed that he does not see One Direction as broken up, and expects the band to reunite for more music in the future.