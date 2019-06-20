Louisiana authorities say a man fatally shot 3 ‘random victims’ in 2 days, and they can’t figure out why

A Louisiana man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at least three “random” people outside New Orleans.

Sean Barrette, 22, was arrested by a SWAT team and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities are also investigating a fourth murder earlier in June that may be connected.

“This was a subject that went around and was shooting indiscriminately,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters on Wednesday.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A Louisiana man is suspected of shooting three people just outside New Orleans in what authorities said Wednesday were apparently “random” attacks on victims with no connection to the suspect.

Sean Barrette, 22, was arrested Tuesday by a SWAT team, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday evening. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and two counts of obstructing justice.

“At this time, we have not been able to identify any motive for these killings or determine anything linking Barrette to any of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said.

All three shootings occurred in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans.

“This was a subject that went around and was shooting indiscriminately,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference on Wednesday. “We’re talking about random victims. We’ve not been able to identify any connection between the victims and the suspect himself.”

Read more: Prosecutors are accusing a 34-year-old Princeton grad of killing his own father for cutting his allowance to $300 a week

Investigators are also looking into whether a 4th murder was connected

The sheriff’s office said the first murder occurred the night of June 17, when Barrette shot 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo multiple times. Cadalzo was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The next day, 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Robeau were gunned down at an intersection in the late afternoon. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopinto said Barrette has “refused” to cooperate with authorities in the investigation so far, but that he has had at least two recorded mental-health episodes in the last six months.

“What I can tell you about Sean Barrette is he’s a 22-year-old who … has a history of mental problems recently. He had two physician emergency committals, one being in December of 2018 and another one in April of 2019,” Lopinto said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Barrette was involved with a fourth murder that occurred June 6, when a man was murdered in New Orleans.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told The New York Times investigators believe that there was “nothing to indicate that race was a motivating factor” in the killings. Two of the victims were Hispanic and one was white, and the man killed June 6 was black.