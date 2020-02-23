caption The general store Rod Roddy and Lisa Cinnater bought for $55,000. source Rod Roddy

In 2018, Rod Roddy and his fiancée Lisa Cinnater bought an old general store in Louisiana for $55,000.

The couple runs a renovation company called De Ja Vu Properties and decided to turn the building into their new home.

Just over a year later, they were able to move in.

Business Insider caught up with Roddy to find out how they were able to transform the space while also preserving some of its original elements.

Rod Roddy and his fiancée Lisa Cinnater refurbish old homes in Louisiana.

In 2016, the couple started their own renovation company called De Ja Vu Properties. Together, they’ve transformed 17 homes, one school bus, and one 1957 Yellowstone camper.

When they were approached with the opportunity to buy the old O. J. Mire General Store in 2018, they were in the process of renovating another home owned by the Mire family. After taking a tour of the store, the couple purchased it for $55,000. But instead of just renovating the building and selling it like they usually do, they decided to turn it into their new home.

Roddy and Cinnater spent just over a year turning the old general store, which had sat vacant for nearly 40 years, into their dream home.

Business Insider caught up with Roddy to find out what type of work went into the renovation. Keep reading for a look at the building’s transformation.

Do you have a similar home-renovation story you’d like to share? Get in touch with this reporter at Lbrandt@businessinsider.com.

Rod Roddy is a pianist in a band called Louisiana’s LeRoux. He also owns his own roofing company, Alvin Ballard Roofing.

source Rod Roddy

He and his fiancée, Lisa Cinnater, share a passion for renovating old homes. They even run a renovation company called Deja Vu Properties. “We like taking old properties and keeping them from getting destroyed,” Roddy told Business Insider.

source Rod Roddy

They stumbled upon the opportunity to buy the old O. J. Mire General Store while renovating another home that was also owned by the Mire family. At that point, the store had been sitting empty for about 40 years.

source Rod Roddy

“I’d always heard about the store, but I’d never been in it. I was told it had a lot of nice wood and stuff,” Roddy said. “We bought it because we figured we’d do something with it, and one night my fiancée came to bed and said, ‘Let’s make it our house.'”

source Rod Roddy

In October 2018, the couple bought the store for $55,000. One of the distinguishing features of the house, as shown in the renovation photo below, is that it has three front doors. In its day, the general store could be accessed through the middle door, while the rooms on the sides were previously used as a pay room and a barroom, respectively.

source Rod Roddy

The store is located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, a town of just over 14,400 people. The old general store lies along the Bayou Lafourche, a 106-mile-long waterway that runs through southeastern Louisiana and flows into the Gulf of Mexico.

caption The back of the building. source Rod Roddy

Prior to closing its doors in the late 1980s, the store functioned as a general store for around 60 years. The cellar was briefly turned into a bar in the early 90s but closed down in 2000.

source Rod Roddy

When Roddy and Cinnater bought the building, there were still remnants of the general store left inside.

source Rod Roddy

Among the items they found were old scales and boxes of hand-written journals filled with past transactions.

source Rod Roddy

There were even old registers left behind.

source Rod Roddy

The wooden shelves that had previously been used to display the store’s items were still hanging on the walls.

caption The attic. source Rod Roddy

During the renovation process, Roddy and Cinnater tried to repurpose as much of the original store as they could.

source Rod Roddy

To that effect, all of the window trimmings on the home’s interior are made from the old wooden shelves.

source Rod Roddy

The couple also wrapped an original display case with two antique doors to make an island for their new kitchen.

source Rod Roddy

And all the walls in the house — besides the ones the couple put in place to create the bedrooms, bathrooms, and the laundry room — still boast original wood.

source Rod Roddy

When Roddy and Cinnater bought the building, the ceilings and floors were covered in tiles. As part of the renovation process, they stripped the tiles in order to showcase the original wood underneath.

source Rod Roddy

After a year of working to bring their dream home to life, the space was finally move-in ready in September 2019 — but there was still some planning to do. With such an unusual set-up, one of the biggest challenges the couple faced was figuring out where everything was going to go.

source Rod Roddy

The home’s middle doors open up into this music room.

source Rod Roddy

Another one of the front doors opens up into an office space, while the final front door opens up into a storage room.

caption An office space. source Rod Roddy

The music room leads into the home’s main living area. Upon opening the glass door, two staircases immediately come into view: the staircase that leads down to the cellar and the staircase that leads up to the reading room.

source Rod Roddy

The sprawling living area is an open-floor concept …

source Rod Roddy

… with the kitchen flowing right into the living room. The store’s original wood flooring is on clear display throughout the renovated home.

source Rod Roddy

In fact, bits of the store’s history are visible throughout the entire house. The countertops in the kitchen are made from old bar countertops that had been left in the cellar.

caption The kitchen. source Rod Roddy

The home has two guest bedrooms, a master bedroom, and three full bathrooms.

caption A bedroom. source Rod Roddy

The staircase in the back of the living area leads up to the reading room.

caption The landing area that leads to the reading room. source Rod Roddy

So far, Roddy and Cinnater have spent around $350,000 on renovations. Roddy estimates that they’ll probably spend another $10,000 to $15,000 on a few outstanding projects, which include painting the rest of the exterior.

source Rod Roddy

Roddy and Cinnater, who eventually intend to downsize, said they currently plan on living in the home for a few years. But when they do downsize, they have big plans for the property. They are floating around the possibilities of turning it into a bed-and-breakfast, a wedding and party venue, or maybe even a boutique store — but nothing has been decided yet. As for now, the two are enjoying their dream home.

source Rod Roddy

This article is part of Business Insider’s ongoing series, How I Renovated It, where we talk to homeowners around the country about the process, budget, and transformation that goes into a renovation. If you have a story you’d like to share, get in touch with this reporter at Lbrandt@businessinsider.com.