A Louisiana pastor defied state orders and held a service for hundreds of people. He says he has no plans of stopping.

Pastor Tony Spell disregarded a state-wide order to not hold gatherings larger than 50 people.

Pastor Tony Spell, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, held a service for 400 people at his Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church on Tuesday.

He also held a service on Sunday, where he had 1,000 people show up.

Spell’s decision to hold services disregarded a state-wide order to not hold gatherings larger than 50 people.

A Louisiana pastor has defied state-wide orders not to hold large gatherings multiple times this week by hosting services for hundreds of people, and he says he has no plans to stop.

Pastor Tony Spell, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told CNN reporter Daniel Burke that he held a service at his Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church for 400 people on Tuesday. On Sunday he held one for more than 1,000.

“If they close every door in this city, then I will close my doors,” Spell told CNN on Tuesday. “But you can’t say the retailers are essential but the church is not. That is a persecution of the faith.”

Spell told CNN that he believes the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 436,000 worldwide, and more than 26,000 in the United States, is “politically motivated.” It’s unclear what exactly he meant.

Louisiana Governor Jim Bel Edwards issued an order earlier this month that banned groups of 50 or more from congregating. On Sunday he urged residents to stay home, and to only leave when necessary.

Edwards told CNN affiliate WVLA: “I would urge that faith leaders … heed this directive and not necessarily engage in mass gatherings where this coronavirus can spread.”

Still, Spell decided to go forward with his services, where he served lunches and carried out water baptisms.

He told WVLA that pastors should act as first responders in the pandemic when paramedics and law enforcement “can’t get there.”

Spell said he’s still trying to follow social distancing guidelines – he said he’s holding the services outside and making parishioners stand six feet apart.

Photos of Sunday’s service shared by CNN, however, show parishioners hugging and touching under a tent.

Spell has no plans of stopping the services, even while other churches have put measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a drive-thru confessional at a Maryland Catholic church and a drive-in service in Ohio. Some churches are even live streaming services for their congregations.

A Change.org petition has been launched calling for Spell to be charged with reckless endangerment.