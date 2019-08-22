This sustainable body-care brand makes really great sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, and body wash — and everything’s under $10

source Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty and Planet makes personal care products like shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for under $10 each.

They smell great, deliver on quality, and are good for the planet, too. They’re also widely available in drugstores and beauty retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Target, or Ulta.

I tried the coconut and jasmine shampoo and conditioner for curly hair, as well as the rose and murumuru butter body wash. They hydrated my skin and hair exceptionally well.

I was on the hunt for a new shampoo, conditioner, and body wash when I first read about Love Beauty and Planet.

The claims that its products were made made from sustainable, high-performance natural ingredients, all at an under-$10 price point, seemed almost too good to be true. To be honest, I was skeptical that a company could deliver on all of these promises at such a low cost – but after incorporating their products into my routine, I’m a believer.

Love Beauty and Planet‘s line includes many types of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for a wide variety of skin and hair concerns. Color treated hair? Check. Dryness? Check. Clarifying shampoo for buildup? Check. Dullness? You get the picture.

My hair is wavy to curly (I’m a 2B, for those who know all the different curl types), and definitely dryness- and frizz-prone. It never looks good on the second day, and whenever I can get my curl to form, it undoes itself throughout the day. So I was interested to see if Love Beauty and Planet’s curly-hair products worked for me.

My experience with Love Beauty and Planet

I decided to try the Divine Definition Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Shampoo and Conditioner, along with the Murumuru Butter & Rose Bountiful Moisture Body Wash.

When I looked at the back of the packaging, I was that all the products were cruelty free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free, and formulated without phthalates. Sulfates can strip the hair and scalp of their natural oils, which can make my dry hair worse. And I’ve always had clogged pores after I use anything with silicones. They make your hair and skin feel smooth but that’s because they create a layer over each strand, which can trap bacteria in your hair and on your scalp.

In terms of the good ingredients, the coconut milk and jasmine shampoo and conditioner that I opted for both contain, well, coconut milk, which helps to moisturize hair. After using the shampoo and conditioner, my hair does feel moisturized and there is less frizz than I experience with other shampoos and conditioners. While I do have to add a styling product to get curlier hair, my hair is very easy to comb out and other products can be layered nicely.

All of the products had scents I’d want to use all the time in the shower. The Rose and Murumuru Body Wash I’ve been using smells fruity and decadent, and the shampoo and conditioner smells like jasmine, my favorite scent.

But what about the “and planet” part of the company’s title? The products are encased in bottles that are made of 100% post consumer recycled plastic. They also developed special “fast rinse” technology that can cut down on water use, and the company is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 20% by 2020.

The bottom line

All in all, I’ve been really happy with these products, especially considering that they’re each under $10. I haven’t experienced any skin problems when using these, and I really appreciated that they’re widely available at CVS, Walgreens, Target, or Ulta.