Carlton from ‘Love Is Blind’ said it’s a misconception that sexually fluid people can’t control their urges

An entire year after “Love is Blind” was filmed, the reunion special of hit the Netflix reality series premiered on Friday, March 6.

Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack spoke openly about their explosive on-screen break up from a year prior in which Carlton came out as bisexual to Diamond.

They broke up during the couples’ group trip to Mexico, with shouting, name-calling, and Diamond tossing her engagement ring into a pool.

“The biggest misconception is that fluid people are just like rabbits hopping around, sleeping with everyone, talking to both parties at the same time and that we have no self control sexually,” Carlton said.

Audiences braced for impact during the reunion special of Netflix reality series “Love is Blind” on Friday as Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack spoke openly about their explosive on-screen break up from a year prior.

The couple had ended their engagement in a dramatic fight after Carlton’s sexuality as a bisexual person came to light. Carlton hadn’t told Diamond that he identifies as bisexual and had slept with both men and women before he proposed to her.

Before telling Diamond, Carlton told the cameras he was worried that Diamond would change her mind if she knew, because he had been rejected by women in the past for being bisexual.

Diamond felt betrayed and that Carlton was being dishonest with her. Experts say it’s understandable that Jack felt betrayed that he kept a secret from her, but some viewers said her reaction fed into damaging stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people.

“How do you know I’m the love of your life?” Diamond asked. “Do you ever feel like you need to go date another man?” The discussion quickly devolved into fighting and ended in Carlton calling Diamond a “b—-” and Diamond throwing a drink in his face, ending their brief engagement.

During the reunion special, Carlton opened up about how he felt about Diamond’s questions about his sexual fluidity during their break up and tackled some of the myths she had previously bought into.

“The biggest misconception is that fluid people are just like rabbits hopping around, sleeping with everyone, talking to both parties at the same time and that we have no self control sexually,” Carlton said. “I think it’s very unfair and it’s a very ignorant assumption for any to make.”

Diamond said that she regretted how she handled the news and wished it wouldn’t have escalated into a fight.

“My goal right there in that scene was to just talk to him and get more understanding because I didn’t know about it,” Diamond said. “I just should have approached it differently in being more comforting and maybe approached it in a way of saying that I respect you as a person.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about sexually fluid, bisexual, and pansexual people is that they are more promiscuous

Unfortunately, Jack’s initial negative response is not uncommon. Bisexual people face biphobia on a daily basis, and these microaggressions can come from the people they date.

As Morton told Jack, one of the biggest conceptions about bisexual people is that they are never satisfied with their current partner because they would rather be with someone of another gender, making them “serial cheaters.”

“Being bisexual or pansexual doesn’t make someone suddenly want to be non-monogamous and being monogamous also doesn’t mean people don’t experience attraction outside of their relationship,” Jesse Kahn, the Director & Sex Therapist at The Gender & Sexuality Therapy Center in New York City, told Insider.

Breaking into tears recalling their fight, Carlton said while he regretted it, his defensiveness during he and Diamond’s first conversation on his sexuality came from a place of trauma in expecting people to treat him differently because of his sexual fluidity.

“Sometimes people may say he’s so to himself or he’s so standoffish. It’s not that I want to be, it’s just like that whole fear of rejection,” Carlton said. “Why do we have to be judged for who we love?”

