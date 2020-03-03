Every ‘Love Is Blind’ couple ranked from most to least likely to last, according to therapists

caption On February 13, Netflix debuted its first-ever dating reality show, “Love Is Blind.” source Netflix

Insider talked to relationship experts about every engaged couple on Netflix’s hit reality-show-meets-love-experiment, “Love Is Blind.”

They said that Lauren and Cameron were most likely to last as a couple.

According to the experts, the couples with the best chances for relationship success and longevity were also the best at communicating with each other.

In mid-February, Netflix debuted “Love Is Blind,” its first-ever dating reality show. Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show followed a group of 15 men and 15 women as they dated without seeing one other.

As the couples chatted in self-contained pods, they decided whether to get engaged, and only then could they see their fiances for the first time.

The show didn’t end there, though. Once the engaged couples met, they had to go back into the real world, live together, and see if their love could endure in the face of everyday obstacles. The final challenge came at the altar, when the couples decided whether to say “I do” during their televised wedding ceremonies.

Six engaged couples emerged during the 10-episode series, but not all of them actually got married. Insider asked relationship therapists which couples they thought were most likely to succeed in the long-term.

Although not all of these couples got married on the show, experts think even some of the ones who said “I don’t” could be together in the upcoming reunion episode.

Here’s how every engaged “Love Is Blind” couple may have fared, according to therapists.

Fan-favorite couple Lauren and Cameron are the most likely to stay married because of their communication abilities.

caption Cameron and Lauren on “Love is Blind.” source Netflix

“They seem to both be committed to a healthy relationship and being healthy,” New York City-based relationship therapist Rachel Wright told Insider. “I could see them being the ones that go to therapy. I could see them being the ones that are like, ‘Something’s not working, so let’s figure it out.'”

Throughout the series, Lauren, a black woman, and Cameron, a white man, handled their relationship concerns in a level-headed manner.

caption Cameron and Lauren on “Love is Blind.” source Netflix

Lauren had concerns about Cameron being the first white man she’d ever dated, and she was vocal about that from the moment the duo first met in person.

In tthe moments centered around the issues Lauren and Cameron would face as an interracial couple, Wright said they listened to one other and didn’t act defensively, which made all the difference.

“They had things they needed to resolve, but they didn’t turn into fights because they actually talked about it,” Wright said.

Amber and Barnett stressed that their goofy personalities, senses of humor, and sexual attraction made them compatible partners.

caption When Barnett and Amber saw each other for the first time, they were pleasantly surprised. source Netflix

After Barnett found himself in a love rectangle because he connected with three different women during the experiment, he ended up proposing to ex-Army mechanic Amber.

They ultimately got married in the final episode.

Although Wright agreed that Amber and Barnett got along well, she said that Amber’s request for Barnett support her every decision without question was a red flag.

“It’s not healthy to just blindly support the person [you’re in a relationship with],” Wright said, adding that if Barnett took Amber’s request to heart, “it takes him out of integrity and it puts him in a position where he’s being controlled by her instead of having his own voice.”

If Barnett were to be continually put in situations where he has to support Amber even if he disagrees, it could lead to resentment in their relationship, Wright said.

At the same time, Wright said if Barnett and Amber were to give couple’s therapy a chance, she could see them learning how to better manage their own egos and improve their abilities to compromise in the relationship.

Kelly and Kenny seemed to connect about core values.

caption Kenny and Kelly on “Love is Blind.” source Netflix

New York-based therapist Veronica Chin Hing said Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes had many strengths as a couple – especially in their day-to-day communication.

Chase, who is a health coach, and Barnes, who is an architect, had great conversations about their work throughout their pod dates and seemed to connect about their love for fitness and wellness, as well as other core values.

“Their communication on day to day things, on work, on understanding each others’ professional lives, and working towards a shared common goal together – it seems like those were things they worked out in the pod,” Chin Hing told Insider.

Despite their solid communication, the two were not without their problems.

source Netflix

“Their communication was the best out of all of the couples up until they started talking about sex, then it seems like Kenny was more reserved,” Chin Hing said.

Chase told Barnes about not being able to orgasm with past partners, which Barnes in turn blamed on Chase.

“I noticed that Kenny seemed to blame her for lack of orgasm in prior relationship,” Chin Hing said.

Once Chase and Barnes got to the alter, Chase decided to say “I don’t” and ended the engagement.

But overall, Chin Hing thinks the two still stand a chance of being together in the upcoming reunion episode.

Damian and Giannina’s relationship was an emotional roller coaster.

caption Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli share a tense moment on “Love is Blind.” source Netflix

At first the duo seemed infatuated with each other, but once they got engaged, problems started to arise.

According to Wright, their downfall was a lack of communication. In the end, they didn’t get married (though it appears they may still be together).

Damian came off as quiet and reserved, so he wasn’t often shown sharing his negative emotions or bringing up relationship concerns. The problems then festered and Giannina, the more outspoken partner, yelled at Damian or dismissed their conversations entirely.

In one episode, she bluntly told Damian that she didn’t enjoy their sex life and hinted that she believed she was better at sex than he was.

“I just wanted to dive into the TV and teach them communication skills,” Wright said. “The way that they fight is so unhealthy and you can see what they’re trying to do. It’s not that they’re being intentionally horrible to each other, they just don’t know [how to act] and they’re having like this abundance of emotion and it’s coming out as her being mean to him.”

At the same time, Wright could see a world in which Giannina and Damian worked on their communication skills and became less defensive.

caption Damian and Giannina on “Love is Blind.” source Netflix

Wright came to this conclusion after watching a dinner date where Damian calmly yet tearfully explained how he was feeling post-fight to Giannina.

“He did a really good job of actually calming down and communicating his emotions,” Wright said. “He teared up instead of getting angry, and he was like, ‘You’re going to lose me if you keep treating me like this.'”

Giannina also responded well to Damian’s words and apologized for her previous actions. That moment suggested they had the potential to build a stronger and healthier relationship if they put the work into it, according to Wright.

Mark and Jessica spent much of their time agonizing about the 10-year age gap between them.

caption Jessica was extremely concerned about her and Mark’s 10-year age gap. source Love is Blind/Netflix

When they first met, the pair had an instant connection.

They spent their first speed-dating session talking about their shared love for the Chicago Cubs and Illinois. But conversation quickly turned to the fact that Jessica is 34 and Mark is 24.

The two did manage to overcome the stigma, and they even got engaged – but Jessica ultimately said “I don’t.”

“She worried about how old she was until her friends told her that’s totally on trend,” Chin Hing said. “So it seemed like there was a bit less substance in their relationship.”

According to Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown, a New York City-based relationship therapist, her insecurity about their age gap and her indesisiveness about her feelings for Mark became apparent in their interactions.

“She often made passive aggressive comments about him and about his age and when she would become intoxicated, she would often flirt with another man or tell her fiancé that she thought this other person was ‘sexy and hot,'” Robinson-Brown said.

Another problem, according to Chin Hing, was Mark’s desire to cater to Jessica while not expressing his own needs and issues with the relationship.

“Mark is very patient with Jessica, almost to a point where he has reached a stage of individuation,” Chin Hing said. “I feel like that [avoidant] communication style has led to a lot of suppression of true feelings.”

Because Mark is not fully honest with his feelings and needs, therapists say this would turn into resentment down the line.

source Netflix

In a scene in which Jessica got drunk and mentioned her old feelings for Barnett, Mark seemed to be upset but didn’t express his distress, which could have turned to resentment down the line.

“That to me doesn’t seem like a couple that is able to be fully honest and open with one another,” Chin Hing said.

However, Chin Hing said that one of their greatest strengths as a couple was a shared sense of values – especially when it came to spirituality.

“They’re ability to not be afraid of their religion, spirituality is what drew them to one another because I think in our society religion doesn’t seem to be on trend anymore,” Chin Hing said. “It was refreshing to see that they were able to connect on that.”

At the season finale, the age gap and uncertainty about her feelings proved to be too strong to overcome, and Jessica decided to say “I don’t” at the alter.

Robinson-Brown told Insider that while she thinks the two may be cordial, this doesn’t mean Mark and Jessica will be get back together at the reunion.

“I think their reunion will be amicable and they will definitely talk with and about each other with respect,” Robinson-Brown said. “I do not think they will get back together because Jessica does not genuinely want to be with Mark.”

Diamond and Carlton didn’t make it to the finale after an explosive fight.

caption Carlton and Diamond were the first engaged couple to break things off. source Love is Blind/Netflix

Carlton and Diamond quickly took to each other during their speed dates even got engaged within 10 days of “meeting” each other.

According to Chin Hing, their strength as couple restted in their ability to connect culturally as the only black couple on the show.

After Diamond had a racist experience in which Barnett called her name a “stripper” name, Carlton was able to provide a sense of comfort and understanding.

“They found the strength in each others lived experiences as a person of color, and they were able to connect on a number of things,” Chin Hing said. “Part of that is not colorblind dating – it’s being able to look at someone who comes from a culture similar to yours and be able to accept them.”

But Carlton hadn’t told Diamond at the beginning that he identifies as bisexual, and had slept with both men and women. Diamond felt betrayed that Carlton hadn’t been upfront.

“A lot of times, men can be made to feel like they are doing something wrong when they identify as bisexual or queer,” Chin Hing said.

After the conflict quickly escalated, the two decided to part ways.

“I think Carlton is dealing with a significant amount of shame regarding his history and his sexuality, and unfortunately when Diamond tried to express her feelings, his defensiveness did not allow him to give her space to have her own emotions about this detail about his life,” Robinson-Brown said.

Chin Hing was disappointed that their relationship ended the quickest since they were the only queer, black couple.

“That’s horrible that had to be the one couple that didn’t make it,” Chin Hing said.