11 things to know about ‘Love Island,’ the new reality dating show that’s even wilder than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

caption “Love Island” participants compete for a chance at love and a cash prize. source CBS

CBS’ “Love Island” is the American version of a popular British dating show where single contestants compete for a chance at love and a cash prize.

Much like the British version, the American “Love Island” will feature 24/7 filming, a tropical locale, and a communal bedroom.

Contestants will also be required to “couple up” in order to stay on the island, and any person not in a couple will be eliminated.

With reality shows like ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” achieving mainstream success, “Love Island” is the latest competition-style dating show aiming to help people find love.

An American version of the British series of the same title, CBS’s “Love Island” is at times closer to “Big Brother” than “The Bachelor,” since contestants live together, are filmed 24/7, and compete for a cash prize. But the show’s premise – the group of singles on the island must form and stay in couples if they want to remain in the competition – is similar to “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The new reality-style dating show will premiere on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the US version of “Love Island.”

caption On “Love Island,” new contestants are brought in every few days. source ITV Studios

The show takes place in Fiji, and is based on the British show of the same name.

Like its British predecessor, the US version of “Love Island” will also take place on a tropical island.

Contestants on CBS’s version of “Love Island” will head to Fiji for their chance at love and a cash prize. The villa is complete with a swimming pool, hot tub, and beachside access.

Much of the US version of “Love Island” is the same as the British version that originally aired on ITV, although there are a few key differences.

Speaking to Deadline, ITV America Chief David George said the US “Love Island” will be just as “cheeky” as the original – and won’t be as serious as “The Bachelor” or even “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“For us, the tricky part is the cheekiness, the sense of humor that comes around, because it’s a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” he said to Deadline.

“We wanted that same tone to come through. When you watch shows like ‘The Bachelor’ or some of the older formats, they are so serious, and ‘Love Island’ lets the viewer feel like it’s a fun ride. This isn’t life or death.”

‘Love Island’ contestants – called ‘islanders’ – are filmed 24/7

Much like “Big Brother,” contestants on “Love Island” are filmed around the clock, even when they’re doing things like sleeping or getting ready. Contestants are also always wearing a mic, which means that nothing they say or do is ever private.

A sneak peek of the “Love Island” villa on Instagram revealed there are 69 cameras throughout the house, including several night vision cameras in the bedroom.

caption “Love Island” contestants participate in re-coupling ceremonies every few days, giving everyone a chance to reset their relationships. source ITV Studios

Islanders must couple up if they want to remain on the show

In order to remain on the island, contestants must form couples from the moment they join the show. Couples can be formed for a variety of reasons, but any islander not in a couple at the time of a “coupling ceremony” will be sent away from the island. Islanders will participate in coupling ceremonies every few days.

Much like “Bachelor in Paradise,” new contestants will join the island every few days, bringing new dynamics to the group and threatening to shake up existing relationships. Islanders can also “steal” someone away from their current partner in order to form a new couple.

And, like the “Bachelor” shows, select couples will get a chance to go on one-on-one dates with their current partner.

In addition to the couple drama, Islanders will also be required to participate in cheeky challenges while on the show.

The bedrooms are communal, and most couples share a bed

Adding to the sense of drama on the show is the fact that all couples have to share a bed on the island.

Islanders all sleep in a communal bedroom, and those who are coupled up have to sleep in the same bed as their partner. However, executive producer David Eilenberg told USA Today that contestants can always opt out of the shared beds.

“That is how the house is set up, but if somebody doesn’t feel comfortable with that, or if a couple is having a spat, then they don’t,” he said.

caption Contestants on “Love Island” are filmed 24/7. source ITV Studios

There’s a secret villa called the ‘Hideaway’ for couples to go if they want some alone time.

For couples who are craving some alone time, there’s always the “Hideaway,” a secluded villa complete with a fully furnished bedroom and bathroom.

While there’s undoubtedly still plenty of cameras in the Hideaway, it at least gives the couple a chance to get away from the other islanders.

The winning couple, selected by viewers, will receive a cash prize

Like “Big Brother,” islanders compete for a cash prize, in addition to a chance at true love.

On the British version of the show, the winning couple receives £50,000 (the equivalent of about $62,600), but it’s unclear what the exact amount will be for winners of the US version of the show.

caption The British version of “Love Island” was a sleeper hit for network ITV. source ITV Studios

Hooking up is encouraged, but the show supplies condoms and makes sure contestants test negative for STIs

On the British version, islanders are almost always dressed in swimsuits, and given that there’s such a focus on making connections, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that hookups are the bread and butter of “Love Island.”

The US version seems to have a similar attitude towards hooking up, given the communal beds, hot tub, and constant swim attire, but islanders will be able to practice safe sex. A spokesperson for CBS told USA Today that the show will supply condoms, and that contestants must test negative for any STIs.

caption On “Love Island,” any contestant not part of a couple is eliminated. source ITV Studios

And while drinking is a big part of the show, there’s a two-drink-a-night rule

The 2017 scandal involving “Bachelor in Paradise” Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson drew attention to the on-set drinking that was a notoriously big part of reality-style dating shows like “The Bachelor.”

Olympios and Jackson had a sexual encounter in a swimming pool while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” in Mexico that was later investigated by the network, on the grounds that Olympios was too drunk to consent.

So it’s not surprising, given the controversy that surrounded Olympios and Jackson, that “Love Island USA” has a two-drink-a-night rule.

“We like the islanders to have a good time, but because the show is geared toward actual coherent conversation and connection, it’s not a show that allows excessive acts of alcohol consumption,” Eilenberg told USA Today of the drink minimum.

Much like other reality shows, the contestants have no contact with the outside world

Per CBS’s website, islanders “have no contact with the outside world” while they’re on the show. Use of phones and social media are prohibited, but contestants are given access to phones “that ping with dates, fun challenges, and messages about coupling ceremonies.”

caption Tom Holland frequently watches “Love Island” with his friends and dog, Tessa. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Celebrity fans of the British version include Tom Holland and Adele.

“Spider-man: Far From Home” star Tom Holland is a fan of the British version of “Love Island.” While discussing what would have been the worst part about experiencing Thanos’ snap, Holland said, “You would’ve missed five seasons of ‘Love Island.’ That would be really bad.”

There’s also some pretty adorable footage of Holland watching season four of “Love Island” with friends and dog, Tessa.

“Someone Like You” singer Adele also watches the show, although she received some criticism for calling one of the contestants a “tramp” after she appeared to have sex with another “Love Island” contestant.

“Love Island” will air five nights a week.

Because the islanders are filmed 24/7, it makes sense that each season contains numerous episodes. After its premiere, the US version of “Love Island” will air five nights a week on CBS.

“Love Island” premieres Tuesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.