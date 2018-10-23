Love scam syndicate worth nearly S$20 million crippled by authorities in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong

Several telecommunicaiton devices, laptops and ATM cards were seized in the operations. Commercial Crime Investigation Department/Royal Malaysia Police

A syndicate involved in Internet love scams amounting to about S$19.45 million (US$14.08 million) was crippled in a joint international operation conducted by officers from Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The Singapore Police Force said told Business Insider in a statement that officers arrested 19 suspects from the same syndicate, which is believed to be responsible for at least 146 cases of Internet love scams reported in Singapore, Malaysia or Hong Kong.

Of these, eight cases reported in Singapore involved at least $450,000.

“The fact that victims in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore fell prey to the same scammers shows that the criminal networks behind the scams are sophisticated and transnational,” CAD director, David Chew, said.

The suspects – 15 Malaysian women, one Malaysian man, two Nigerian men and one Chinese woman – were aged between 29 to 60 years old.

Another two Malaysian women, aged 40 and 48, are assisting with investigations as they are suspected to have helped transfer criminal proceeds linked to the love scams.

Based on investigations which began earlier in the year, a joint international operation was conducted in Malaysia from Oct 19 to 21 this year, by officers from three departments – Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force, Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Royal Malaysia Police and Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) of the Hong Kong Police Force.