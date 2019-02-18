Love South Korean seafood? SilkAir will be the only airline with scheduled flights from Singapore to Busan from May

Seafood served at a South Korean restaurant. Busan is home to South Korea’s largest seafood market. Pixabay

Singaporeans who love visiting South Korea will finally be able to fly directly into the port city of Busan without transiting at Incheon from May 1.

A new direct service by SilkAir – the regional wing of Singapore Airlines – will run four times weekly on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which comes with Business and Economy Class cabins.

SilkAir will fly out of Singapore to Busan on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Flights from Busan to Singapore will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

SilkAir

“Currently, no other airline operates scheduled flights between Singapore and Busan,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the Korea Tourism Organsisation, close to 232,000 Singaporeans visited South Korea in 2018, around 7.3 per cent more from the previous year.

Busan, a coastal city, is known for its beaches that draw large crowds in the summer. It is also home to Jagalchi Market, the largest seafood market in South Korea, as well as the Gamcheon Culture Village, which features murals and colourful buildings.